Vet reveals why rabbits are not a good pet for children and bust common myths about owning bunnies

Dr. Tim has seen multiple cases of rabbits dying after being suffocated by children

An Australian vet has warned parents against adopting rabbits for young children and has broken the common misconception that rabbits are ‘easy’ pets.

Dr. Sydney’s Tim Montgomery said rabbits are much more high maintenance than many people realize and need a lot of care and attention.

He said rabbits shouldn’t be caged, that they can bite because they don’t like to be touched, that they shouldn’t be fed large amounts of carrots and that they have some surprising similarities to horses.

“I often get customers who have recently bought rabbits for their children, assuming they are simple pets that are easy to care for, which is not always the case,” he said.

“Many people don’t realize how similar rabbits are to horses. I often call them little furry horses without hooves.’

Dr. Tim said that rabbits and children don’t always get along due to the animal’s aversion to being held and he has experienced a number of tragic incidents at work.

“Whether you’re an adult or a child, when you see a cute rabbit, the first thing you want to do is cuddle it or pet it,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen countless cases of rabbits being accidentally suffocated by children who just loved their rabbit too much, which can understandably be devastating for everyone involved.”

Because rabbits, unlike dogs and cats, are prey animals, Dr Tim said they can feel threatened if they are touched and it may not be clear to owners whether their pet is in distress.

Dr. Tim (pictured) said rabbits are much more high maintenance than many people realize and need a lot of care and attention

“Sometimes they will pretend to be dead or go into a trance when placed in a vulnerable position, such as being held on their back,” he said.

“This means that pet parents may think their rabbit enjoys being held on their back, when in reality they find it extremely terrifying and are essentially frozen in fear.”

They can also panic if touched and bite children hard ‘unintentionally’.

He said rabbits have complex needs and a similar dental composition to horses.

‘People don’t realize how important the health of a rabbit’s teeth is. Rabbits love horses and can die if their teeth are not properly cared for,” he explained.

“Many rabbits require regular dental care under anesthesia in a veterinary clinic to maintain their teeth.”

Seven common myths about keeping rabbits as pets 1. They are good pets for children Rabbits are rarely cuddly – as prey animals they are nervous by nature and may bite or scratch when stressed. Building a relationship with a rabbit takes time and patience and must be done on the rabbit’s terms. Children often lack this patience. 2. They like being picked up/petted Rabbits are a prey species, so when they are picked up their instinct tells them they have been captured by a predator, and they often react aggressively. Most good owners only pick up the rabbits to check their health. The fun is in watching them act out their natural behavior. 3. They are happy in small spaces Wild rabbits live in large underground burrows. When they are above ground, they cover a large area every day. Pet rabbits should live in an enclosure that is at least 3m x 2m by 1m high. They should never be locked in a cage. 4. They are happy living alone Studies show that rabbits value companionship almost as much as food. Watch a pair or group of bonded rabbits huddle together and clean each other and you’ll see exactly why it’s cruel to keep a rabbit alone. 5. They are easy to care for Rabbits should be cleaned every day and given fresh hay and bedding. They can live for over ten years, so that’s a lot of cleaning up! They require annual vaccinations and can be very prone to medical issues, so plan on vet visits! 6. They are stuffed animals Children see a cute and fluffy rabbit in a pet store and pester their parents to buy it. But as with their toys, children often quickly lose interest and the rabbit is either abandoned or leads a miserable life alone in a hutch at the end of the yard. 7. They are cheap pets While pet rabbits are cheap to buy, caring for them is not. You’ll need a secure outdoor or good quality indoor enclosure, food, hay and bedding, spaying, vaccinations and vet visits. Caring for a few rabbits throughout their lives can cost thousands. Source: Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund

Because rabbits aren’t as common as cats and dogs in Aussie homes, and because they’re banned as pets in some states and territories, some vets aren’t confident in treating them, so it can be difficult for owners to get veterinary care. find.

The vet dispelled some common myths about keeping rabbits and said they should not be kept in cages or fed lots of carrots.

“Because of the Bugs Bunny cliché, they are often fed large amounts of carrots, which is basically KFC for rabbits – they are high in calories and not very good for them in large amounts,” he said.

Rabbits require an enclosure of ‘at least’ 3mx2mx1m, giving rabbits the opportunity to roam occasionally and feeding them a diet of 80-90 percent ‘high quality green hay’

“Wild rabbits live in large underground burrows and above ground they can jump for miles a day, which means they can struggle if they are locked in a hutch.”

He recommended an enclosure of ‘at least’ 3mx2mx1m so that rabbits have the opportunity to roam occasionally and feed them an 80-90 percent diet of ‘high quality green hay’.

Parents buying a rabbit for their children should be prepared for the responsibility of welcoming one into their home, said Dr Tim.

“I’m sometimes surprised to meet kids in the doctor’s office who are very knowledgeable and committed to taking care of their pets, but kids are kids,” he said.

They are easily distracted and may not be fully equipped to give their pet everything they need throughout their lives. This means that parents should always act as backup and supervise their child’s care of their pets.”