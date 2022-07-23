Vet reveals key signs your dog is suffering from heatstroke – and how to keep your pooch cool

A dog charity has warned dog owners to watch out for their beloved puppies after a heatwave ravaged the UK, with temperatures set to rise again this weekend.

With temperatures hitting 40C (104F) for the first time this week, and highs of 27C forecast for this weekend, Dog’s Trust has warned that our furry friends are at risk of overheating and burning their paws.

The charity has put up the warning signs to watch out for that show your dog may be in need of.

It has also provided advice to dog owners on ways to keep their pups cool amid rising temperatures.

A vet has revealed key signs your dog may be in distress and suffering from heat stroke after record temperatures were recorded in the UK

Paula Boyden, the charity’s veterinary director, said it’s “critical” to keep a close eye on our dogs when the weather is hot, even if they’re just lounging around the house.

She told FEMAIL: “If you want to spend time with your dog in your yard, make sure they have plenty of shade and once they’ve shown they are comfortable in the water, gently introduce them to a shallow paddling pool.” in the shadow.

“If you do have to get into the car with your dog, be very careful. Just 20 minutes can be fatal if a dog is left alone in a car on a hot day.”

Paula debunks a myth she said many people believe – that if you break a window while your dog is in a car, he/she will be safe.

But the expert warned strongly against this.

Signs Your Dog May Have Heat Stroke According to Dog’s Trust, the most common signs of heat stroke in your dog are: – panting – Difficulty breathing – Fatigue – Reluctance to play – drool – Vomit If you notice any of these symptoms in your dog, take immediate action Source: Dog’s Trust

She said: ‘A lot of people still believe it’s okay if the windows are open or they’re in the shade, but the truth is, it’s not and we highly recommend that dog owners take their dog on a hot day. never leave it in the car. even if it feels cool outside.

Severe heatstroke can cause multiple seizures, complete loss of consciousness, loss of coordination, confusion and vomiting and diarrhea with blood. If left untreated, it can be fatal.’

Drawing on her expert knowledge, Paula advised dog owners on how best to keep their puppies cool to prevent them from getting heat stroke.

While dogs love their daily walk, the vet said hot weather is not the time to help your dog get his daily exercise.

When it cools down in the evening or early morning, make the most of them.

When you walk your dog, make sure you have enough water with you to drink. When they are at home, they should have access to fresh water at all times.

Paula stressed that the sidewalks and asphalt can reach very high temperatures in the sun – so you should check the temperature with your hand before walking your dog on the ground.

She recommended the “five second test” — and if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

You shouldn’t take your dog in the car at all on a hot day, but if it can’t be avoided, you should try to travel during the coolest part of the day, she said.

Paula suggested using a cooling mat for your pet to lie on when he needs to cool off — but if you don’t have one, wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a dish towel instead.

She also suggested using cold treats from the fridge for extra moisture, or making popsicles from pet-friendly ingredients.

Finally, Paula reminded dog owners that their pets are also at risk for sunburn, despite having fur coats — so you should use pet-safe sunscreen to protect their skin.

Paula said if dogs show signs of heat stroke, owners should take immediate action.

First, she urged people to stop training their dogs immediately and move them to a shade or cool place.

If possible, she told you to take the dog to an air-conditioned car or building and get veterinary advice.

Paula also advised giving the dog some room temperature water and letting it drink gradually.

If the dog is conscious, Paula said to pour small amounts of cold water on their bodies and repeat this process until their breathing settles — but make sure they don’t start shivering.

Paula didn’t recommend using wet towels to cool dogs down as this can restrict airflow and increase the dog’s body temperature even further.