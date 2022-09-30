Vet reveals his top five favourite dog breeds that he would ‘personally consider getting’

A British vet has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video revealing which five dog breeds he would ‘personally consider getting’.

The Creator, known as @ben.the.vet, listed the pros and cons of his top favorite breeds in the clip, which garnered nearly 42,000 views.

According to the vet, greyhounds are ‘gentle’ and many need a loving home after their racing careers are over and border terriers as they are ‘affectionate’ and form ‘strong attachments to people’.

Starting from five and working backwards, he listed the greyhound as number five, saying: ‘They may not look very cuddly, but they are really gentle and there are so many of them going home after their racing careers.’

He added that they often suffer from ‘very bad teeth’ so he said ‘efforts from the beginning to get their teeth brushed’.

He continued: ‘They will happily go for a walk, but they want the opportunity to sprint around, so make sure you give them that opportunity.’

Next he listed the border terrier as his fourth choice, saying: ‘Next is the scrappy little boarder terrier, for me if I was going to get a small dog they would be my top choice, in my experience they are quite loving little dogs and compared to other terriers they may form somewhat strong attachments to people. ‘

He also admitted that the pooches were ‘pretty robust health wise’ but some are prone to kneecaps.

Luxating patella a condition where the patella or patella dislocates or moves out of its normal location.

Number three on his list is the Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla because they have a ‘really lovely temperament.’

He said: ‘This is a bit of a niche choice because there aren’t many of them, but the ones I met have a lovely temperament.

“Again, moderate and unexaggerated in their appearance, but they can be prone to some joint problems such as hip dysplasia.”

In dogs, hip dysplasia is an abnormal formation of the hip socket, which in its more severe form can eventually cause arthritis in the joints.

‘They need lots and lots of exercise and stimulation so I would only get one if I had time to take them out for two long walks a day.’

His second choice is the Labrador because they are ‘loving’, ‘loyal’, ‘funny’ and ‘gentle’.

He said: ‘Again, they’re moderate in their appearance, they’re not overdone by any means, overdone is bad for health so that’s good, but I’m a bit conflicted about them because unfortunately they’re for a few different problems.

He continued: ‘One of their biggest problems is joint problems, so I will definitely make sure both parents have hip and elbow scores.’

“They are also very prone to getting fat, so I would be extremely careful to keep them trimmed.”

His number one choice of dog is the mix, as the dog is less prone to diseases.

He said: ‘Number one for me is bastard and when I say bastard I mean proper liquorish all sorts of mixed breeds where you can’t tell what they are.’

The downside is the unpredictability of adult size, temperament and activity levels that you get with a pedigree dog, but what you get is diverse genetics that, by virtue of being less hard-wired, are less prone to diseases that have a hereditary component and for me as a vet it is very important.’

At the beginning of the clip, he started with a disclaimer not to offend anyone.

He said: ‘I’m a vet and here are five dog breeds I would consider if I were to get one. Now, I’m certainly not telling everyone to go out and get these five dog breeds.

“And I’m also not saying these of the five healthiest dog breeds possible, because every breed of dog has some issues they’re prone to, nor are these the only five I would consider.”

He continued: ‘Remember this is just my opinion and you have every right to disagree, so disclaimers out of the way.. here it goes.’