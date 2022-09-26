Vet reveals five dog breeds he would never own in viral TikTok video

A British vet has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video revealing which five dog breeds he would never own and why.

Ben the vet got over 5 million views on the clamptitled 5 dog breeds that I as a vet would/could never own.

According to the vet, although he has already seen a number of videos on the subject, he wanted to share his own thoughts, noting that others may not agree, although he is just expressing his opinion.

When listing the first breed of dog he wouldn’t want to own, he said, “The first of five for me is the Chow Chow. Now I’m sure there are some nice ones out there, but I just find that they often don’t have such a nice character, they are really aloof. They are often very aggressive at the vets and it can be quite difficult to get a muzzle on their face.”

He added that they “fewer eye problems quite often” and noted that he finds their purple tongues “a little unnerving.”

The second dog Ben cited was the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

He said it is “unfortunate” that this breed has so many health problems because they are “the most beautiful dogs.”

“If I were to pick a dog breed for myself, if it wasn’t for all the health issues, it would probably be the Cavvy,” Ben said.

‘But they do have a lot of problems. Almost all of them get the same kind of heart disease called mitral valve disease, which means many of them spend their last days coughing and sputtering, having trouble breathing, and eventually dying of heart failure.

“Okay, they must be dying of something, but I don’t think it’s fair to breed a dog with such a high risk of disease.”

The third dog Ben mentioned was the Dachshund — popularly known as “sausage dogs.”

He described them as “really sweet dogs” and revealed that some of his favorite patients are sausage dogs.

However, this breed is also prone to health problems, he said, especially back problems, with one in four developing back problems during their lifetime.

He explained: ‘That can range from just pain to complete paralysis.

“This often means they have to undergo spinal surgery, which is of course a huge undertaking with a very long recovery period. Again, great personalities, but just too much potential for heartbreak.”

Moving on to the next on the list, Ben Shar quoted Peis. Explaining why, he said: ‘They even have a disease named after them, shar pei fever.

“There are people who grow less exaggerated Shar Peis, but most of them are too wrinkly. They are so wrinkly that their eyelids have to be taped in place so their hairs don’t rub their eyes.

“They always have skin problems and they have small, narrow ear canals.

‘At the vets they often try to bite the faces of all the staff. Most Shar Peis I see have many health problems.’

The fifth dog breed Ben listed—and the number one breed he wouldn’t own—is what he described as “flat” dogs, specifically bulldogs and pugs.

He said: ‘Society has normalized the fact that these dogs sniffing means they can’t breathe properly.

“There are instances of these dogs that are healthier than others, but they are so prone to so many problems – spine problems, skin problems, eye problems.

“The fact that more than half of them have to have a cesarean section to give birth is an ethical issue for me to never want one.

“If you’re okay with that, that’s fine, but it’s not very fair to me personally.”