‘Very wearying’: Netflix documentary to pit Catherine against Meghan

London: The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex will go head-to-head in the Sussexes’ forthcoming Netflix documentary amid claims they were treated differently by the palace and press, insiders fear.

The Princess and Duchess, who shared a working team at Kensington Palace, are expected to be shown in contrast in the documentary to illustrate the Duke of Sussex and his wife’s claim that they had no choice but to leave royal life . The media’s treatment of the royal sisters-in-law will be scrutinized, along with allegations of the perceived lack of protection the Sussexes felt due to negative coverage.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex in 2019. Credit:AP

Sources said the six-part program, which is called Harry & Meghan and will be released on Netflix this week, will help audiences understand why “leaving was their only choice”.

Members of the royal family and their aides would find the prospect of the documentary “very exhausting”. A royal source said: “Here we go again.”