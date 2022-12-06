‘Very proud’: Lyon is about to go past Warne on two fronts

So why has it also favored spin? “If you talk to the batters, some batters find it hard to pick up the seam at night when they’re batting, so maybe I’ll bowl a few more variations, simple things like crotch seam and all that sort of thing to trying to keep. guessing the batter.” Victoria’s Todd Murphy in action. Credit:Getty Images Lyon will also pass Warne as part of a dynamic duo with Steve Smith. The pair is tied with Warne and Mark Taylor as the highest bowler-fielder wicket-taking combination in Australian history, with Taylor and Smith each taking 51 catches from the respective spinning greats. “Smithy sent me that message yesterday congratulating us that we were now equal to Tubby and Warnie,” said Lyon. “When you put it that way, it’s pretty remarkable. Something we are both very proud of.

“To have someone like Steve Smith there for 90 percent of my career has been quite special. I’m obviously very confident that Smithy is there, and he gives me a lot of feedback on different paces, what the form looks like, etc., which is an incredible cricket conversation to have. So to be level with Tubby and Warnie at this point, hopefully we’ll catch up with them soon. In a remarkable career, Lyon has taken 446 wickets at 32 to finish eighth on the all-time Test wicket-taker list and come off a further eight in the first Test against the West Indies at Perth, including figures of 6-128 in the second innings. Top 10 Test wicket takers of all time M Muralidaran: 800 wickets; an average of 22.72 SK Warne: 708 wickets; an average of 25.41 JM Anderson: 672 wickets; average 26.15 A Kumble: 619 wickets; an average of 29.65 SCJ wide: 566 wickets; an average of 27.77 GD McGrath: 563 wickets; an average of 21.64 CA Walsh: 519 wickets; an average of 24.44 NM Lyon: 446 wickets; an average of 31.91 R Ashwin: 442 wickets; average 24.13 DW Steyn: 439 wickets; an average of 22.95 Few spinners come through the system as obvious substitutes when Lyon decides he’s had enough, but he’s particularly impressed with young Victorian Todd Murphy, 22. Murphy has 14 wickets at an under-18 average in three Sheffield Shield matches this season, including seven wickets in his recent match against NSW as Victoria claimed an improbable victory.