VERY detailed share house ad seeks someone with ‘masculine energy’

[noscript_1]

A highly detailed ad for a house share in a five-storey Sydney mansion has raised eyebrows after it emerged that current housemates hold “new moon” circles and themed social events.

The ad, posted on a Facebook group, advertised a room for $320 to $360 a week at a property called the Lighthouse in the Wolli Creek area of ​​the city.

The property is described as a “massive house” with five floors, including a swimming pool, gym, rooftop terrace, three kitchens and multiple balconies.

The advertiser described it as a “wonder house” with seven bedrooms and said residents are looking for a roommate with “masculine energy” who “likes to help” with “cuddling/walking for babies and pets.”

The ad described the current housemates as “queer and gender diverse, introverted and extroverted, pro-vax and non-vax.”

The property is described as a “massive house” with five floors, including a swimming pool, gym, rooftop terrace, three kitchens and multiple balconies.

The photo shows people taking part in a ‘new moon circle’ on the grounds in Sydney’s Wolli Creek

The advertiser described the property as a seven-bedroom “wonderland house” and said they were looking for a roommate with “masculine energy” who “likes to help out” with “cuddling/walking babies and pets”

It also said they have a “shared interest in spirituality, law of attraction, astrology and tarot and meditation.”

Also living in the house are a seven-week-old baby, a cat and a dog.

The new tenant should be “passionate about community events” and willing to help, the ad said.

However, you must bring your own furniture.

The post adds, “We call our home The Lighthouse because it has become a place where people from all backgrounds can come for connection and acceptance. We hold donation-based events here that we create together.

“We hope to find someone who would like to be involved in the events.”

The ad was ravaged on social media, with some comparing the house to a cult.

Another joked, “This seriously reads like it belongs in a sit-com!” I want to see it now.’

Pictured: One of the “new moon” circles held on the grounds. The new tenant should be “passionate about community events” and willing to help, the ad said

The ad described the current housemates as “queer and gender diverse, introverted and extroverted, pro-vax and non-vax”

The ad was ravaged on social media, with some comparing the house to a cult

The ad, posted on a Facebook group, advertised a room for $320 to $360 a week at a property called the Lighthouse

Some also questioned whether the ad was a parody.

Australia is in the throes of a rental crisis with people across the country sharing their struggles to find accommodation.

Every capital city nationwide is experiencing a drop in rent affordability, according to the annual Rental Affordability Index released this week.

It found that low-income tenants, such as single parents, retirees and job seekers, are the most vulnerable and need more active and direct support.

But it seems that the rental crisis is affecting almost everyone looking for a home.