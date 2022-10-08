Verstappen takes the pole in Japan with season title in view

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be on pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix as he tries to take his second consecutive Formula 1 driver’s title.

It was Verstappen’s fifth pole of the season. However, that was not crucial for Verstappen, who has won 11 times this season – often from a non-pole position.

Verstappen finished first in qualifying on Saturday with a fastest lap time of 1 minute, 29.304 seconds on Suzuka. He was followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen is guaranteed the season title if he wins the race on Sunday and will also receive a bonus point for setting the fastest lap. He could also win the championship for the second year in a row without a win, depending on the other results.

“I don’t think too much about it,” said Verstappen while talking about Sunday. “I just look at it day by day. I think it was more important that we have a competitive car – and we clearly had that in qualifying today. And of course it will be the same in the race tomorrow.”

“It’s a good start,” he added.

Even if he fails, Verstappen is likely to take the title within two weeks at the United States GP in Austin, Texas. He has a huge 104 point lead over Leclerc with five races to go, including Sunday’s race.

He also holds a 106-point lead over teammate Perez, the only other driver with a mathematical chance of overtaking him for the season title.

Verstappen has had a dominant season. He has already won 11 times and if he gets two more, he will equal a season record for victories of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. They both won 13 in one season.

Qualifying on Saturday was held on a dry track. However, rain is forecast in central Japan for Sunday. Those were also the conditions in Friday training.

Race stewards later looked into an incident in the third practice session involving McLaren’s Verstappen and Lando Norris. Norris had to swerve to avoid hitting Verstappen. Stewards reprimanded Verstappen, but he kept pole.

Sunday’s race result could quickly be overshadowed on Monday, when the FIA ​​- Formula 1’s governing body – is expected to decide whether a team violated the spending cap rules last season.

According to sources from sources, Red Bull is one of the teams under investigation.

The FIA ​​could impose financial sanctions on a team or, in theory, also strip Verstappen of the title he won in the final race of the season last season. That seems unlikely and could be a public relations disaster.