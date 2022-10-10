Verstappen sweating as Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ F1 cost cap breach

Red Bull’s violation of the Formula 1 cost cap has been found ‘minor’, with the FIA ​​now ‘determining’ the scope of the penalty.

The likely result of the violation will be a financial or minor sporting sanction, which can range from a reprimand to a point deduction.

AFP Verstappen retains his second title

AFP With Wolff’s accusations of a ‘massive overshoot’ ultimately unfounded

The ruling means Max Verstappen’s second title win at the Japanese Grand Prix is ​​almost certainly not under threat, and while it’s still possible, his 2021 win over Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to be.

However, Red Bull released a statement expressing their “surprise and disappointment” at the ruling.

“We are surprised and disappointed to learn of the FIA’s findings of ‘minor breaches of financial regulation,'” the team said in a statement.

“Our 2021 entry was below the cost cap limit, so we need to look carefully at the FIA’s findings as we still believe the relevant costs are below the 2021 cost cap.

“Despite the suspicion and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA ​​that we will respectfully follow as we consider all options available.”

The spending backstory dominated the paddock with an announcement slated for October 5, it now arrived today, with Red Bull being found guilty of overspending.

The FIA’s list of rules for a minor offense includes points deductions

Getty Horner had to defend his team against what he called “defamatory” statements from Wolff. called

Aston Martin was also found to have made a ‘procedural violation’, but ended up under the cap.

The team, home of back-to-back driver champion Verstappen, was surrounded by whispers of a major offence, spending more than five per cent more than the £114 million limit, resulting in possible ‘expulsion from the championship’.

However, numerous reports claim that Christian Horner’s squad exceeded just £1million, the equivalent of 0.8 percent.

F1 has been overshadowed by rumors of a possible breach ahead of the latest announcement, with rivals Horner and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff long at war via the media.

Getty Verstappen likely to keep his 2022 title

During Friday practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on September 30, Wolff told Sky Sports it was a ‘heavyweight issue’, claiming that ‘it has been weeks and months they are being investigated’.

The Austrian also said that the team that committed the offense had gone “over the top” en masse, adding that it is “an open secret”.

That indicated Verstappen’s titles could be in jeopardy after he controversially beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 crown last season.

However, a minor breach has now occurred after Horner took huge offense at Wolff’s ‘defamatory’ claims.

Getty His controversial 2021 win over Hamilton is unlikely to be threatened

“We were a little surprised by comments that came from two of our rival teams yesterday,” he said in Singapore.

“The submission between the team and the FIA ​​is confidential.

“You can only assume that it is no coincidence that this is at a point where Max is having his first assault on a World Championship.

“So unless there is a clear retraction of those statements, we will take it incredibly seriously and see what the options are available to us.

“I would be intrigued to know where their source of information comes from.

He continued: “It is absolutely unacceptable to make comments of the type made yesterday that are completely defamatory of the team, the brands and even Formula 1.”