Verstappen retains Formula One world championship with win at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen said it was a “crazy feeling” to dramatically retain his Formula 1 world championship on Sunday after winning a rain-shortened Japanese grand prix and when his closest rival Charles Leclerc was relegated to third place with a penalty of five seconds.

The result gave Red Bull driver Verstappen an unassailable 113-point lead in the championship, making him only the third driver after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to take the title with four races to go.

Ferrari’s Leclerc crossed the line in second ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, but he was awarded a penalty after squeezing Perez in the final chicane and was deemed to have gained an advantage by leaving the track.

Verstappen was only told halfway through the TV interview after the race that he had kept his title and even the driver himself wasn’t sure if he had sealed the deal.

“It is of course a crazy feeling, because I did not expect it when I crossed the line,” said a surprised Verstappen.

“Was it half points? I didn’t know how many points I would get. I was happy with the race we had.”

The race started chaotic in heavy rain.

Leclerc was faster off the line than pole sitter Verstappen, who admitted he had made “a terrible start”, before the Dutchman regained the lead with a brave overtake around the outside of turn one.

“It was very close, but that’s what people like to see,” said Verstappen.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz spun on the first lap and Alex Albon’s Williams failed, resulting in a safety car.

A red flag soon followed, forcing the drivers back to the pit lane for over an hour before action resumed on the second prompt under a rolling safety car restart.

Verstappen resumed ahead of Leclerc and Perez and extended it with ease once the safety car period was over and track conditions gradually improved.

‘Congratulations Max’

“It was very difficult and they made the right decision,” Verstappen said of the red flag.

“The first time they tried to restart it wasn’t good. Once we got going it was fine.”

Verstappen took the checkered flag but behind him was a fierce battle for second place, with Leclerc cutting a corner as he battled Perez for position.

Leclerc defeated Perez to the finish, but later admitted his penalty was “the right thing to do”.

“I don’t have much to say – I made a mistake and tried to minimize it,” said Leclerc, who led the championship early in the season.

“Huge congratulations to Max and Red Bull. Max has been incredible and it’s a fully deserved title.”

Verstappen has won 12 of 18 races in 2022 and thanked his team for an “incredible” year.

“The first (championship) is a little more emotional, the second is beautiful,” he said.

“It’s been a special year and you have to remind yourself because you don’t have years like this very often.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen had “grown” as a driver.

“With that number one this year, he did it with a lot of pride,” he said.

French driver Pierre Gasly reacted furiously after passing a tractor on the track early in the race.

AlphaTauri’s Gasly said he could have been killed after encountering the vehicle used to recover Sainz’s car.

It brought back painful memories of the tragic 2014 race at Suzuka, when another French driver Jules Bianchi died after colliding with a recovery vehicle in poor conditions.

That led to a safety review and the introduction of the “halo” cockpit head protection system for drivers.

