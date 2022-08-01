Verstappen is a happy man after Hungarian Grand Prix win leaves him eighty points clear

Max Verstappen was in a jovial mood after extending his lead at the top of the F1 championship following his victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman suffered a disastrous qualifying result, leaving him 10th on the grid and outsider for the Budapest victory. However, the 24-year-old produced one of his most impressive races to take home the checkered flag.

Verstappen was aided by another questionable Ferrari team decision that took Charles Leclerc out of the race, and he would finish on the podium ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen is all smiles after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Sunday

The Red Bull driver topped the podium ahead of British pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

The victory was also impressively achieved. The Red Bull driver got a spin early in the race. Verstappen had to overtake rival Leclerc twice when he made a rare mistake after the first by losing his rear.

However, he was able to rotate the map to point himself in the right direction and ahead of the Ferrari driver.

“I struggled a bit with the shifting and the clutch, and we had to change a few things around that to basically burn the clutch,” he said when explaining what had caused that uncharacteristic faux pas. “That took a bit of performance and I think that got me out of that corner. But luckily I was able to do a 360, so I only lost one spot.’

Verstappen also praised his team’s race plan, which timed pit stops perfectly so he could undercut his rivals and extend his lead at the top of the championship.

Verstappen came from 10th on the grid and overtook Charles Leclerc to win the race

The Dutchman takes the checkered flag and increases his lead at the top to eighty points

The Red Bull team celebrates Max Verstappen’s impressive victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix

He went on. “Very difficult conditions there. But I think we had a very good strategy.

“We were very reactive and always got into the pits at the right time, I think we had some good laps. Then we finally won the race, even with a 360. I fought with a lot of guys, so it was a lot of fun there. A crazy race, and I’m really happy to have won it.’

The Hungarian circuit is known for being a difficult place for drivers to overtake and Verstappen admitted he wasn’t sure if victory was possible from where he started on the grid.

Verstappen overcame a rare mistake and now looks likely to win the F1 championship

“I was hoping, of course, that I could get close to a podium,” the Dutchman added.

The eighth win of the season means Verstappen has extended his lead at the top of the F1 championship to 80 points over Leclerc in second place.

While Red Bull leads Ferrari with 98 points in the constructors’ standings for the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month.