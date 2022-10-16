Verona 1-2 AC Milan: Sandro Tonali nets late winner to ensure the defending champions keep pace

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AC Milan kept pace with the leading pack in Serie A tonight after a 2-1 win over Verona.

The champions started perfectly when Miguel Veloso turned into his own net from a cross from Rafael Leao.

Olivier Giroud could have scored a second goal two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz, but his shot went wide.

22-year-old Sandro Tonali secured the winner for Milan in what was an end-to-end game

Miguel Veloso helped Milan lead when he put a cross from Rafael Leao into his own net

Koray Gunter rightly equalized for Verona on Milan defender Matteo Gabbia via a deflection just before the 20th-minute mark.

Ajdin Hrustic was close to the hosts’ lead two minutes after the break, but his curling shot from close range went just wide.

Milan substitute Ante Rebic was then one-on-one with Lorenzo Montipo in the 49th minute, but his shot was excellently parried by the goalkeeper.

Verona came close to the lead in the 56th minute when an unmarked header from Roberto Piccoli hit the crossbar and de Gunter’s rebound went over the crossbar.

Roberto Piccoli (left) hit the crossbar for Verona in the second half with the score 1-1

In what turned out to be an end-to-end game, Sandro Tonali scored the winner nine minutes from time to ensure Milan remained just three points behind leader Napoli in their defense of their Serie A title.

After the game, Milan boss Stefano Pioli admitted his side will need time to adjust after the arrival of several new players in the summer transfer window.

Through Football Italy, he said: ‘It was not an easy game for (Yacine) Adli as there were no spaces, Verona man-mark almost everywhere on the pitch. It was also his first start, so some difficulties are to be expected.

“As for Malick Thiaw, Dest, Vranckx, let’s not forget that they arrived in a totally new competition only a few months ago. I’m sure they will be ready soon as they took some time to settle in.”

Tonali’s strike means defending champions Milan are three points away from league-leader Napoli

Milan manager Stefano Pioli admitted the club’s new signings take time to adapt

“It was a good start, we were almost 2-0 up and had the game under control, but then there was that unfortunate equalizer and we lost our form, made too many mistakes, the team split in two and left big spaces for Verona.

“However, we are back on track and have individual talents who can create opportunities from scratch, for example Rebic’s pass to Tonali.”

Verona remains in the relegation zone in 18th place with five points and will face Sassuolo on Monday, after Milan received Monza on Saturday.