Vernon Kay’s HUGE back tattoo of Eli Manning’s face is ‘FAKE’

Vernon Kay’s giant tattoo of ex NFL star Eli Manning’s face on his back has turned out to be fake.

The presenter, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the ink after showing the sportsman himself, explaining that it was the result of a lost bet 10 years ago.

In his caption, he wrote: ‘Finally I was able to show #elimanning my punishment for betting against him and @nygiants in 2012. Link in bio. He was quite surprised!!’

However, it seems that the image is only semi-permanent and was in fact a stunt created by the same company that made the fake tattoos for the stars of BBC’s Peaky Blinders.

Vernon’s wife Tess Daly was reportedly involved in the prank, but the same can’t be said of their children Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13.

A source told The sun: ‘The tattoo has completely fooled its own children.’

MailOnline has reached out to Vernon’s representatives for comment.

The secret is out: The American football fan had previously explained on The Eli Manning Show, a YouTube series on the New York Giants channel, that he has had the giant tattoo since 2012.

He admitted he lost a bet on who would win the Super Bowl that year after backing the New England Patriots over the New York Giants.

He appeared on the program at the London pub and told the former American football quarterback, 41, ‘In 2012, someone was in the Super Bowl…

“You played the quarterback who is the godfather to my kids, Tom Brady.

Big fan of Tom Brady. I said the patriots would win and my best friend said you guys would win. You clearly won.’

Fooled you! Vernon’s wife Tess Daly was reportedly involved in the prank, but the same can’t be said of their children Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13

When Eli asked, “How did that end for you?” Vernon lifted his shirt to expose the star’s face, who said, “Oh my god,” before rubbing it to check its authenticity.

He said to the Bolton resident: ‘I think it looks great. You’re lucky he’s a handsome guy over there.’

The NFL’s International Series has brought American football to London this month.

One match has already taken place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, another on Sunday night and a third at Wembley Stadium on 30 October.