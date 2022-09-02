Vernon Kay gushes over his wife Tess Daly as he jests that Strictly is ‘like our third child’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vernon Kay has revealed that Strictly Come Dancing is the ‘third child’ of him and Tess Daly.

The 48-year-old presenter talked about his wife’s lengthy performance on the dance show and shared that she plans to continue with it for another 30 years.

Tess, 53, joined the show in 2004 and a new series is on the line this month with its impending return — along with co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Proud: Vernon Kay, 48, has laughed at his wife Tess Daly, 53, as he joked that Strictly is ‘like our third child’…

Detailing his pride from wife Tess during a conversation with The sunVernon explained that she plans to follow in the footsteps of Strictly legend Bruce Forsyth – who hosted it until he was 86.

Continuing with the fact that female duo Tess and Claudia were trailblazing, the host explained: “Strictly was probably one of the first shows to embrace two women as the main anchors of a massive Saturday night entertainment show.

“We’ve been seeing Ant and Dec on a double-headed show for decades and I don’t think any two women would have done it on such a large scale before. When it comes to primetime entertainment shows, Claudia and Tess really broke through.”

Long-Lasting: Tess joined the show in 2004 and a new series kicked off this month with its impending return

Girl power: Explaining that the female duo Tess and Claudia were trailblazing, Vernon told The Sun, “Strictly was probably one of the first shows to embrace two women as the main anchors of a massive Saturday night entertainment show.

The couple, who have been married for almost 20 years, share two children together; Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13.

But admitting that Strictly also plays a key role in their family dynamics, Vernon described the dance competition as their “third child.”

He continued the publication: “Tess started the show in its infancy – the very first series ever when it was just a little baby.

“Then we had our first baby and then we had Amber, so we grew up with it as a family member. He sleeps most of the year, but in August, when they start preparing their outfits and talking about contestants, that baby comes to life.”

Family: The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, share two children; Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13 (pictured together)

Love Story: Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001, before getting married in 2003 (pictured on their wedding day in September 2003)

As Vernon called the show “a crucial part of our lives,” the TV personality even hinted that he’d be dusting off his dancing shoes.

The star isn’t ruling it out, explaining he’d be ‘all ears’ if bosses picked up the phone – but admitted it would be hard to stick to a routine instead of ‘freestyle’

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001, and the former model joined Strictly just three years later to host with Bruce – before Claudia took his place in 2014.

And with the return of the new series on September 17, a host of famous faces will be hitting the dance floor – including Corrie’s Kym Marsh, Bros’ Matt Goss and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams.