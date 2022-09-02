Vernon Kay gushes over his wife Tess Daly as he jests that Strictly is ‘like our third child’
Vernon Kay gushes about his wife Tess Daly as he jokes that Strictly is ‘like our third child’… and shares that she has no intention of stepping off the show anytime soon
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Vernon Kay has revealed that Strictly Come Dancing is the ‘third child’ of him and Tess Daly.
The 48-year-old presenter talked about his wife’s lengthy performance on the dance show and shared that she plans to continue with it for another 30 years.
Tess, 53, joined the show in 2004 and a new series is on the line this month with its impending return — along with co-host Claudia Winkleman.
Proud: Vernon Kay, 48, has laughed at his wife Tess Daly, 53, as he joked that Strictly is ‘like our third child’…
Detailing his pride from wife Tess during a conversation with The sunVernon explained that she plans to follow in the footsteps of Strictly legend Bruce Forsyth – who hosted it until he was 86.
Continuing with the fact that female duo Tess and Claudia were trailblazing, the host explained: “Strictly was probably one of the first shows to embrace two women as the main anchors of a massive Saturday night entertainment show.
“We’ve been seeing Ant and Dec on a double-headed show for decades and I don’t think any two women would have done it on such a large scale before. When it comes to primetime entertainment shows, Claudia and Tess really broke through.”
Long-Lasting: Tess joined the show in 2004 and a new series kicked off this month with its impending return
Girl power: Explaining that the female duo Tess and Claudia were trailblazing, Vernon told The Sun, “Strictly was probably one of the first shows to embrace two women as the main anchors of a massive Saturday night entertainment show.
The couple, who have been married for almost 20 years, share two children together; Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13.
But admitting that Strictly also plays a key role in their family dynamics, Vernon described the dance competition as their “third child.”
He continued the publication: “Tess started the show in its infancy – the very first series ever when it was just a little baby.
“Then we had our first baby and then we had Amber, so we grew up with it as a family member. He sleeps most of the year, but in August, when they start preparing their outfits and talking about contestants, that baby comes to life.”
Family: The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, share two children; Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13 (pictured together)
Love Story: Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001, before getting married in 2003 (pictured on their wedding day in September 2003)
As Vernon called the show “a crucial part of our lives,” the TV personality even hinted that he’d be dusting off his dancing shoes.
The star isn’t ruling it out, explaining he’d be ‘all ears’ if bosses picked up the phone – but admitted it would be hard to stick to a routine instead of ‘freestyle’
Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001, and the former model joined Strictly just three years later to host with Bruce – before Claudia took his place in 2014.
And with the return of the new series on September 17, a host of famous faces will be hitting the dance floor – including Corrie’s Kym Marsh, Bros’ Matt Goss and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”