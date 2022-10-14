Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday after feeling unwell at his home in McLean, Virginia, his office said.

As a precaution, Leahy, 82, was taken to a hospital in the Washington area for tests. His doctors advised him to stay overnight in hospital for observation.

Leahy, the longest-serving senator, is not seeking re-election in November.

By the time his term ends in January 2023, Leahy will have served 48 years in the Senate.

In June he fell and broke his hip. At the time, his staff said he was expected to make a full recovery. In July he had a second operation on his hip.

Leahy has since made a number of public appearances.

Leahy was taken to the hospital in January 2021, hours after he began presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. At that point, Leahy said he was not feeling well and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. After interrogation, he was sent home.

Leahy is the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the wave of Democrats in Congress elected in 1974 after Republican President Richard Nixon stepped down to avoid impeachment.

PART: