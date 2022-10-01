Vermont girls high school volleyball team are barred from OWN locker room due to transgender student

<!–

Members of a Vermont girls’ high school volleyball team were banned from using their own locker room and now have to change in a single bathroom after complaining about a transgender teammate.

Some teammates allege the Randolph Union High School transgender player made an “inappropriate comment” to some of them while they were changing in the locker room.

They now want the school to relocate the transgender player, whose name has not been identified. No details of the alleged inappropriate comment have been shared.

But Vermont state law means students can play sports and use the locker that corresponds to the gender they identify with.

Blake Allen, a player on the team, said WCAX how uncomfortable it makes her feel, saying ‘it’s a huge thing. . . everyone asks ‘why don’t they let you in the locker room?’

Blake Allen has spoken out against an unidentified transgender student using the girls’ locker room at his Vermont high school. As a result, the entire women’s volleyball team cannot use the locker room.

Shortly after the incident, the school sent an email to the players’ families, informing them that the school has “plenty of space where students who are uncomfortable with the laws can change in private.”

With about 10 players on the team, Allen said having each of them change in the one bathroom doesn’t make sense.

“They want all the girls who are uncomfortable to change in a single stall bathroom, which would take more than 30 minutes,” she said. ‘Where, if a person were to change separately, it would take a minute, as if there was no extra time.’

Allen said the problem isn’t the transgender athlete playing on the team, but being in a locker room where female students are more vulnerable.

“There are biological boys who go to the ladies’ room, but never to a locker room,” Allen said.

Vermont law stipulates that transgender students, like those at Randolph High, pictured, can use any facility that aligns with their gender identity.

She added: “My mom wants me to do this interview so we can try to make a change.”

School officials sent another email informing parents that they are investigating allegations that the transgender student was harassed by the volleyball girls.

Lisa Randolph, co-president of Randolph High School, said that when policies are violated, disciplinary action consistent with school rules will be applied, adding that student safety is the “district’s first priority.”

According to Vermont Education Agency policies, “the use of bathrooms and locker rooms by transgender students requires the school to consider numerous facts,” the agency said.

The agency states in its policy that “a transgender student shall not be required to use a locker room or restroom that conflicts with the student’s gender identity.”

The school’s investigation is ongoing.

Transgender athletes and high school students have become a hot topic in recent years, particularly as they have transitioned from male to female.

Trans swimmer Lia Thomas sparked an outcry over injustice after breaking several college swimming records, prompting a crackdown on transgender women who compete in swimming.