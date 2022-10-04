Verizon provides Hurricane Ian responders with cellular connectivity by way of drones

Verizon uses a fleet of drones over southwestern Florida to provide mobile connectivity to first responders who work around the clock in search and rescue missions to locate survivors who may be trapped in one of more than 400 buildings destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Tethered drones that can fly for up to 1,000 hours radiate 4G and 5G coverage for a radius of about five to seven miles.

Cory Davis, national director of Verizon Frontline’s Response Team and Public Safety Operations, told DailyMail.com that the mobile company has supported more than 50 emergency responders with its resources, including more than 100 assets.

He explained that, along with the drones, Verizon uses satellites beaming to the internet from low Earth orbit, generators attached to trailers, and recently sent a portable mobile site on a barge to Sanibel Island that is complete. cut off by the hurricane.

Ian hit Lee County, home of Fort Myers, the hardest and Verizon, which calls the county “ground zero,” uses the most resources to provide communications to first responders who have rescued hundreds of people since the monster storm made landfall last week.

“For my crisis response team, we support everyone, AT&T, T-Mobile,” Davis said.

“Assets, when broadcast, pick up Verizon frontline phones, but they also broadcast Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t matter what network you’re on.”

Hurricane Ian hit as a Category 4 when it made landfall in Fort Myers last Wednesday, where water rose to 14 feet in some parts of the area — and now about 90 percent of the beach is gone.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the state’s emergency management division, said about 10,000 people were missing Friday morning, Guthrie said, but many of them were likely in shelters or without electricity.

And about 2.7 million people are without power in the state of Florida.

Verizon is helping where it can, noting that it has worked around the clock to ensure search and rescue teams can communicate with each other.

“The 5G Ultra Wideband being deployed uses the C-band spectrum,” Verizon shared in a pronunciation.

“Verizon acquired an average of about in markets across the country, creating a huge highway for wireless data to travel on.

Lee County, where Fort Myers is located, is one of the top spots on the company’s list when it comes to betting assets.

“This community is broken and it will take decades to recover,” Davis said.

Lee and Charlotte counties were the most affected. They are considered ground zero because that is where the eye of the storm has landed.’

“We put a high intense focus on those provinces, they need more resources than anyone else.”

On Sanibel Island, which was separated from the mainland when the bridge collapsed during Hurricane Ian, Verizon has launched a tethered drone equipped with a mobile node (a flying cell site) that provides aerial mobile coverage to support search and rescue teams. and first responders on the ground.

The team also sent a portable mobile site on a barge to the island to provide more coverage for first responders.

This technology allows for quick and easy installation of a cell site in a limited space and in this case a disaster site.

Verizon releases the different devices based on the needs of the area. If a bridge goes down, the company will release drones to beam down connectivity or if roads are drivable, an asset on a trailer will be deployed.

The drones are chained and controlled by a ground operator

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said last weekend that Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, agreed to help Starlink, the company’s satellite Internet service, in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida that are still disconnected.

“We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They’re positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas,” DeSantis, a Republican, told reporters on Saturday.

“We expect 120 additional large Starlink units to be deployed in Southwest Florida.”

The death toll is at least 103 on Tuesday and first responders are working around the clock to help people who may be stranded or injured.

Verizon told DailyMail.com it has been helping first responders in disaster areas for nearly 30 years

The reported fatalities in Florida were mostly drowning, but others suffered a different fate from the storm’s tragic aftereffects.

“Our main focus is specifically first responders and have supported more than 50 agencies in the area to date,” Davis said.

‘[The agencies are] federal, state and local and they bring hundreds to an area at once”

“It looks like an atomic bomb went off and a lot of people didn’t leave. We’ll be here while it lasts.’