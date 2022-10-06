Venus Williams reveals 'running into relationships has never been her thing'

<!–

Venus Williams candidly discussed how it can be “easy to be stuck in a single life” in a rare interview about her love life.

The tennis star, 42, – who has previously dated model Elio Pis and financier Nicholas Hammond – shared how “relationships have never been her thing,” but that an open-minded approach to dating is something she’s working on.

While they cover stylishly Glamor’s October problem, she told the publication, “Yes. I’ve had a single life for a long time and I think it’s very easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out of a single life.

“So that’s probably something I’m working on right now and it makes you think about yourself and what you want and how you should behave. There is certainly a lot of self-reflection in it.

“And I think they’re on the run from other people for a relationship, which has never been my thing. So we are all different. This is how I work and function, and I think it’s okay.’

She added: ‘When life changes, you need to know when to change. You can’t hold on to a relationship or be the single. You have to be able to move at that moment – ​​and even if you don’t want to or are not ready, you just have to go for it.’

Venus looked stunning for her shoot with the glossy magazine, in a striking photo showing off her abs in a green crop top and blue tiered skirt.

In another, she turned heads in a puffy pink skirt and red sweater as she posed for a storm.

Over the years, Venus has been associated with several men, including Cuban model Elio Pis.

He started dating Venus in 2012, making their first public appearance at the New York Grand Slam that year.

However, in 2017, the couple had broken up. It was not clear why the two broke up.

She then dated wealthy financier Nicholas Hammond.

They started dating in 2017 and the two even attended her sister Serena’s wedding together.

However, in 2019, the two broke up.

Venus has previously said she doesn’t feel the need to get married or settle down in her future.

She told Cosmopolitan in 2021: “I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason.

“I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me. They say things like, “You’re going to miss your window.” I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You may feel that way, but I don’t. I promise you I won’t.’

Read the full interview in the digital issue of GLAMOR UK October now online.