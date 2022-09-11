Venus Williams puts on a leggy display in a metallic minidress after a GQ bash during NYFW

<!–

Venus Williams stepped up the glamor on Saturday night as she headed home from GQ’s New York Fashion Week party in the city.

The tennis champion showed off her toned physique during the outing as she donned a metallic mini dress and a covering blazer.

As she made her way through the Chelsea neighborhood of the Big Apple, the seven-time Grand Slam winner appeared cheerful for the night out.

Venus Williams, 42, put on a leggy display in a metallic mini dress on Saturday as she took off from a GQ party hosted by Kendall Jenner during New York Fashion Week.

Her dress had a crew neck design with a slit in the thigh, with form-fitting material showing off her tight frame.

Venus kept it warm by adding a black blazer over the number, complete with gold metal button details.

And as she increased her height, the sportswoman added a pair of pointed heels to the look, in addition to silver earrings.

Stunning: Her dress featured a crew neck design with a thigh slit, with form-fitting material showing off her tight frame

Layers: Venus kept warm by adding a black blazer over the number, complete with gold metallic button details

Her dark locks were left in gorgeous curly curls as they fell freely, with Venus adding dark eyeliner to complete her look.

The GQ bash was hosted by Kendall Jenner at the luxury rooftop members club The Ned NoMad – with an exclusively curated guest list.

California-born Venus has been spending a lot of time in New York City lately — while she and her sister Serena have played and watched the US Open.

When they went to court on September 2, the doubles duo left the competition after suffering a straight-set loss to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Beauty: Her dark locks were left in a gorgeous curly curls as they fell freely, with Venus adding dark eyeliner to complete her look

Busy time: California-born Venus has been spending a lot of time in New York City lately — while she and her sister Serena have played and watched the American open

Venus and Serena hadn’t played together in Grand Slam doubles since the 2018 French Open. They hadn’t played a double at Flushing Meadows since 2014.

When the sisters previously made it to the Grand Slam doubles final, they were spot on – 14 out of 14 in the final round, including two Queens wins in 1999 and 2009.

In addition, the sisters have won three Olympic gold medals in doubles at the 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London games.

But the US Open game could have been their last appearance together, with Serena announcing that she is quitting the sport because she plans to spend more time with her family.