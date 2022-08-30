Venus Williams OUT after US Open first-round matchup Alison Van Uytvanck losing in straight sets

<!–

A day after her sister received standing ovations and a farewell ceremony, Venus Williams wrestled at Arthur Ashe Stadium and lost in her first round match.

Williams, a back-to-back US Open champion, fell back to 49th player in the world, Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, with a score of 1-6, 6-7 (5-7).

It marked her 23rd year starring in Flushing Meadows, but she hasn’t had the impact she used to have. After making at least the semifinals in the 1997-2002 tournament, Serena has not made a final since ’02 and last made it to the semifinals in 2017.

Venus quickly left the field after her loss as the tennis icon prepares for the doubles tournament with her sister.

Venus Williams fell in her singles in the first round at the US Open on Tuesday afternoon

Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck, the world’s No. 49 player, beat the former great in straight sets

Venus has not progressed past the first round of the US Open since 2019, when she won just one match.

She fell to 20th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the first round of 2020 and was absent from the 2021 tournament.

The Williams sisters continue their doubles career at this tournament, playing together in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2018 French Open.

The pair have not played together at Flushing Meadows since 2014, when they reached the quarterfinals before going down to Russian duo and eventual winners Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

Venus and Serena are unbeaten in the doubles finals of Grand Slam tournaments, with the most recent win at Center Court at Wimbledon in 2016.

The sisters will compete against Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka from the Czech Republic on September 1.