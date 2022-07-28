Venomous viper species has bite so potent it can leave humans disabled 

A new species of snake has been found in China whose venom is so potent it can disable human victims.

The snake, Gloydius lateralis, was discovered in the Zharu Valley in the Jiuzhaigou National Nature Reserve, a World Heritage Site in China’s Sichuan province.

It feeds on small mammals, such as mice, and “is active by the roadside in a hot, dry valley on sunny days,” the researchers say.

The species had a small body about 18 inches, large eyes and is a cloudy green or brown color with four rows of zigzag dark brown spots.

A continuous, grey-brown stripe runs down each side of the snake’s body and tail, which is why it has been called ‘lateralis’ (in reference to ‘lateral’).

JIUZHAIGOU NATIONAL NATURE RESERVE Jiuzhaigou National Nature Reserve, a World Heritage Site, is located in the transition zone from the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to the Sichuan Basin in Sichuan Province, China, and covers an area of ​​651 km2. The reserve is covered with well-preserved original forests and numerous mountain lakes. Beautiful and picturesque, it is home to some rare animals such as the giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) and the golden snub-nosed monkey (Rhinopithecus roxellana).

When asked whether the snake posed a threat to humans, Dr. Shengchao Shi – one of the teams that documented the new species – the power of its venom.

He said, ‘The Gloydius lateralis is poisonous. As far as we know, all species of the genus Gloydius are.

“I don’t think the bite is mild. Gloydius bites are very painful and can cause physical impairment if not treated in time.

‘Their venom contains blood poison and can cause swelling, but they are usually not fatal.

“The effect of the venom of this species needs further investigation.”

The experts had been doing research at the Jiuzhaigou National Nature Reserve when they collected some specimens of Gloydius, a genus of venomous pit vipers endemic to Asia, from the Zharu Valley.

Gloydius is a genus in the subfamily Crotalinae, juxtaposed with species such as the infamous rattlesnake and copperhead.

After conducting morphological and phylogenetic analyses, the scientists discovered that these specimens actually belonged to a species yet to be described.

dr. Jingsong Shi, another scientist who contributed to the article, added that the snake resembled a well-known species, Gloydius swild, but with a few key differences.

Gloydius lateralis is active on sunny days along roadsides, which poses the risk of collisions with cars

He said: ‘It differs by larger eyes (related to the head) and a continuous regular brown stripe on each dorsolateral side of the body. ‘That’s why we named it after its unique color pattern, Gloydius lateralis.’

The Jiuzhaigou National Park, where G. lateralis was found, is already home to some rare animals, including the giant panda and the golden snub-nosed monkey.

But despite the new discovery, it doesn’t have a diverse snake population — perhaps because of its harsh mountain environment.

The national park where the snake was discovered attracts millions of visitors every year. And the only known habitat of the new species, the Zharu Valley, is now being developed for tourism.

“Walking trails for tourists have been built in the region, but some people still venture off the walkways,” the researchers say.

“So warning signs are still needed to remind visitors to watch out for the venomous pit viper, as it and another species of pit viper, Protobothrops jerdonii, are commonly found in grass or shrubbery on both sides of roads.”

The need for thermoregulation of hoses makes them more susceptible to collisions with vehicles. That’s why the research team emphasizes the need to remind drivers to slow down to avoid getting killed.

The new study is published in the open access scientific journal ZooKeys.