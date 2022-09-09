Venice Film Festival: Tessa Thompson looks effortlessly stylish in checked dress

It’s the last days of the Venice Film Festival.

And Tessa Thompson, Julianne Moore and Monica Bellucci all looked effortlessly stylish as they stepped out on Friday as the star-studded event in Italy neared its end.

Actress Tessa, 38, showed her sophisticated fashion sense in a black and white plaid dress as she left the Hotel Excelsior in good spirits.

She completed her look with towering heels, a bright green bag and a chic black lace fan.

Tessa had her dyed red locks swept back and opted for natural makeup to show off her beautiful features while framing her face in massive shades.

Meanwhile, Julianne, 61, looked perfect in a black floral-patterned dress that was fitted at the waist and teamed with white mules.

Also getting out on the penultimate day, Monica, 57, looked as fabulous as ever in a black shirt and high-waisted trousers.

She slung a matching jacket over her shoulders and waved gently as she framed her face in trendy sunglasses.

She completed her look with black sunglasses and wore her red locks in loose waves over her shoulders as she beamed away.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition.

But what still prevails is the sense that Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to take your gaze beyond the horizon. of the present.’

The closing ceremony will take place on Saturday evening.

