Venice Film Festival: Penelope Cruz puts on a glamorous display

Penelope Cruz put on a glamorous show on Tuesday at the premiere of The Eternal Daughter at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Spanish actress, 48, shone in a busty black dress for the star-studded event where she was joined by the chic Julianne Moore.

Penelope made sure all eyes were on her in the sparkly number that revealed her ample assets with a daring plunging neckline before evolving into a layered skirt.

Stunning: Penelope Cruz (left) and Julianne Moore (right) provide glamorous displays at the premiere of The Eternal Daughter at the Venice 2022 Film Festival on Tuesday

She completed her look with a pair of dangling gold earrings and let her brunette locks sweep up in a sleek style while opting for a stunning makeup look.

Meanwhile, Julianne put on a sophisticated show in a black two-layer dress with silver buttons down the front and a strappy design.

She was perfectly outfitted with a silver choker necklace and towering heels as she wore her red locks in a poker-straight style over her shoulders and took on sultry poses.

The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles. Its trailer has not yet been released.

The IMDb description reads: ‘In this ghost story by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must face long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home, a once grand mansion that nearly becomes an empty hotel. full of mystery.’

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

Movie: The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles. The trailer hasn’t been released yet

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore chairs this year’s jury, a role in which the star will see the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Exciting: Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world

Eerie: Tilda is depicted in a still from the upcoming movie

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the lineup, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’

Film Festival: Attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon

Pose: Tilda slipped her slender physique in a gorgeous light purple dress adorned with silver sequins as she graced the red carpet for the movie event

Group: (LR) Director Juan Diego Botto, Penelope Cruz, Luis Tosar and Alvaro Longoria attended the premiere together

All eyes on her: Penelope caught the eye on the red carpet as she turned up a storm for the cameras

Glowing: Julianne showed off her glowing complexion with a touch of natural makeup

Bold: Tilda kept showing off her striking locks while donning a dazzling lilac dress

Leggy: Maria Luisa Mayol attends The Eternal Daughter’s red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film

Handsome: Director Juan Diego Botto wore a nice black suit and looked very neat