Venice Film Festival: Monica Bellucci looks effortlessly chic in a sheer blue blouse

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Monica Bellucci looked effortlessly chic when she arrived at the Siccita photocall during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The Italian actress and model, 57, showed her sense of style in a sheer blue blouse and smart black trousers.

Stunning: Monica Bellucci looked effortlessly chic as she arrived at the Siccita photocall at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday

She increased her height with huge black stilettos and wore a simple gold pendant and matching rings.

The beauty wore her dark brown locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a glamorous makeup look.

Before posing at the photocall, she was pictured riding the water taxi, looking every inch the superstar in dark tones framing her face.

The look: The Italian actress and model, 57, showed off her sense of style in a sheer blue blouse and smart black trousers

Siccità is an upcoming Italian apocalyptic drama film directed by Paolo Virzì, from a screenplay by Paolo Giordano.

The movie stars Monica, Sara Serraiocco and Silvio Orlando.

The film will have its world premiere on Thursday evening at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The main photography started on February 17, 2021 in Rome, Italy. The film entered post-production in May 2021.

Outfit: She increased her height with huge black stilettos and wore a simple gold pendant and matching rings

Monica recently opened up about aging gracefully, saying she “wants to age in a quiet way” and isn’t “obsessed” with maintaining her figure in her 50s.

‘I’m not obsessed. I’ve always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that’s my nature. And I want to grow old peacefully,” she told the Sunday Times.

“When you’re 50 or 60, you don’t have the same needs as when you’re 20.

Glowing: The beauty wore her dark brown locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a glamorous makeup look

“You change, like when your baby enters the room, you see she’s the first. We come second. This gives us a different perspective,” she added.

While she makes sure she gets enough exercise and ‘a little’ watches what she eats when she’s working, she doesn’t go to extremes.

Monica has appeared in some of the most notable films of the past few decades, including The Apartment, The Passion of Christ, Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula, and the James Bond film Spectre.

Beauty: Before posing at the photocall, she was pictured riding a water taxi, looking every inch the superstar in dark tones framing her face

She will next be seen in the movie The Befana Comes At Night 2: The Origins, where she plays the good witch Dolores.

Produced by Lucky Red and Rai Cinema in association with Sky, the new film serves as a prequel to the Italian language La Befana vien di notte (The Legend of the Christmas Witch), in which Monica did not star.

The film will also star Zoe Massenti, Alessandro Haber, Herbert Ballerina, Corrado Guzzanti and Fabio De Luigi.