Venice Film Festival 2022: The stars grace the red carpet at the White Noise premiere

The premiere of White Noise took place on Wednesday during the Venice Film Festival.

And Tessa Thompson, 38, and Grace Elizabeth, 25, were some of the first stars to arrive, bringing the glamor as they graced the red carpet.

White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

Earlier in the day, Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a sassy ensemble as she posed at the photocall for White Noise.

The actress, 35, made sure all eyes were on her in a pink lingerie-inspired sheer lace dress paired with white latex gloves.

Jodie showed a touch of cleavage in the daring dress with strappy details and pearl buttons down the front.

She paired her dress with tall white PVC boots to match her gloves and opted for a radiant makeup look to showcase her naturally beautiful features.

The beauty was adorned with colorful dangling earrings, a silver choker and stylish cat-eye sunglasses.

Elsewhere, her co-star Adam Driver looked smart in a black T-shirt, pants and shiny shoes.

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig looked sensational in a smart black suit and holding a Dior bag.

In White Noise, Adam stars with Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie in director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.