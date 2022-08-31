Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa Thompson makes an edgy style statement at the White Noise premiere

<!–

Tessa Thompson made a glamorous arrival at the opening night of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Thor star showed off her bold fashion sense in an edgy silver corset and black pencil skirt as she attended the premiere of White Noise.

White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

Tessa stunned in a silver bodice with a layered train and jewel trim.

She paired the look with a black pencil skirt and black pointed heels.

Tessa wore her long red locks out and behind her back, using her strong chained silver chain to tie them up.

Her makeup was completed with a matte foundation, layers of bronzer, a winged eye and a bold nude lip.

She was wearing black cat-eye sunglasses.

Jodie Turner-Smith, 35, Julianne Moore, 61, and Greta Gerwig, 39, were some of the first stars to arrive, bringing the glamor as they graced the red carpet.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

Tessa, meanwhile, has just finished production of Creed III and The Listener.

She is known for her roles in the Thor franchise and the TV series Westworld.