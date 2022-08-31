Venice Film Festival 2022: Grace Elizabeth puts on a very elegant display in a white chiffon gown

<!–

Grace Elizabeth put on a very elegant show when she arrived at the premiere of White Noise at the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 25, opted for a white chiffon dress with a dazzling choker as she joined the stars at the historic Palazzo del Cinema.

Grace looked simply sensational, showing off her modeling credentials as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy event.

Ethereal: Grace Elizabeth, 25, put on a very elegant show as she arrived at the White Noise premiere at the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

The elegant dress had criss-cross layers showing off her narrow waist before fanning out into a floor-length skirt.

Grace has styled her raven stripes in a chic wet-look hairstyle and opted for a soft smokey eyeshadow.

To complete her look, she increased her height with a pair of silver strappy heels and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Radiant: The Victoria’s Secret model opted for a white chiffon dress with a bedazzled choker as she joined the stars at the historic Palazzo del Cinema

Incredible: The elegant gown had criss-cross layers showing off her small waist before fanning out into a floor-length skirt

White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

In the film, Adam stars with Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie in director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

The Venice Film Festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Amazing: Grace just looked sensational showing off her modeling credentials as she graced the red carpet at the glitzy event

Sleek: Grace styled her raven stripes in a chic wet-look hairstyle and opted for a soft smokey eyeshadow

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

Premiere: White Noise is an adaptation of the 1985 bestseller by American novelist Don DeLillo

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.