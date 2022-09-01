Venice Film Festival 2022: Georgina Rodriguez puts on a VERY leggy display in a backless black dress

<!–

Georgina Rodriguez led the glamor on the red carpet at the Tar premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The former sales assistant, 28, put on a very leggy display at the star-studded event as she donned a black backless dress with a daring thigh-high split.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, 27, ramped up her height in a pair of heels and was adorned with a gold choker-style necklace and a matching chunky bracelet.

Georgina sported an immaculate bronzed makeup palette with a nude lip as she scraped back her brunette locks into a bun.

The beauty took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a sizzling series of snaps boarding her private jet to travel to Italy for the festival.

Kelsey Merritt turned heads in a fitted light pink dress with a bow detail, paired with a pair of nude heels.

The model looked radiant as she opted for a dewy blush makeup look and wore her dark brown locks in a classy updo.

Filmed last year in Berlin, the film follows Cate Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, as she grows up to become the first-ever female conductor of a German orchestra.

The trailer hints that the film, directed by Todd Field, will tackle themes of power and madness.

This is only the third film Field has made and his first since 2007’s Little Children. Despite its limited production, Field’s films have been nominated for eight Oscars.

Blanchett stars alongside Mark Strong (Cruella) and Nina Hoss (Homeland).

The upcoming psychological drama film will hit theaters in January 2023.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.