Venice Film Festival 2022: Alessandra Ambrosio commands attention in a leggy gown

Alessandra Ambrosio caught the eye in a dramatic gown as she arrived at the White Noise premiere at the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The model, 41, made sure to show off her endless pins in the hot pink number with very bold thigh-high splits and a chiffon cape.

She wowed the crowd as she walked the red carpet at the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Alessandra looked sensational in the eye-catching dress featuring a structured bodice with 3D floral details.

She increased her height with a pair of matching heels and the top part of her brunette closes away from her face.

She smiled at the cameras, waved her cape in the air and strode into the premiere.

White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

In the film, Adam stars with Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie in director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Earlier in the day, the Victoria’s Secret model caught the eye in a bright orange mini dress as she posed for photos by the famous canals.

The glamorous piece featured a V-neckline and stylish flared sleeves and showed off the star’s model legs.

The Brazilian star walked the streets with her belongings in a pair of towering black pointed toe heels and carried her belongings in a chic matching bag.

The brunette beauty swept up her long locks into a ponytail and rocked stylish black cat eye sunglasses.

She donned a pair of chunky gold earrings and put some necklaces around her neck to top off the eye-catching long-sleeved number.

Alessandra made her way along a jetty as she swung her long leg in the air and posed for snaps.

Elsewhere in the day, the model stunned in a thigh-length lace mini dress posing aboard a water taxi after arriving at the five-star Excelsior hotel.

Inevitably drawing attention to her muscular legs, she blew kisses for the waiting crowd before clambering unsteadily onto the jetty.

She added to her look with a pair of white strappy heels, while a chic white blazer – elegantly draped over her slim shoulders – completed the look.

Alessandra had arrived at the Excelsior for a pre-ceremony photo shoot after navigating the Italian city’s intricate network of canals aboard her water taxi – a mandatory mode of transport in Venice.

She is expected to hit the red carpet when the city’s 79th annual film festival kicks off Wednesday night at the Venice Lido with a premiere screening of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.