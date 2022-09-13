Venezuelan teenage migrant bid farewell to his dog at the United States-Mexico border

A Venezuelan teenage migrant’s journey to the United States-Mexico border had a heartbreaking moment when he had to part with the dog that accompanied him on his long journey.

Brayan Pinto, 18, and his little fluffy white dog, Brandy, traveled through several countries in Central and South America, a treacherous tropical jungle in Panama and all the way north through Mexico to seek asylum from the United States government. States.

Brandy was given to Pinto by his mother two years ago before she died.

“Leaving her is like leaving a relative, like leaving a sister, a son on this side,” Pinto said.

The little dog and Pinto were walking along a shallow section of the Rio Grande with his uncles to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday when he learned he couldn’t do so with Brandy in tow.

Venezuelan Brayan Pinto, 18, hugs his dog Brandy after he walked Sunday from El Paso, Texas to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico to leave his dog with a local photographer. He nestled his face into her curly fur for one last goodbye before turning himself in

Brayan Pinto received his dog Brandy as a gift from his mother two years ago before she died in their native Venezuela. The dog kept Pinto company as he made the long journey north to reach Texas

Pinto then walked back to Ciudad Juárez to find the dog a temporary home. There he met Carlos Sánchez, a photographer at the local newspaper El Diario de Juárez and father of two girls, who agreed to open his house to Brandy while Pinto finds a way to be reunited.

“They tell me to leave her because you can’t cross over to the other side, that they help us a lot to help the puppies too,” Pinto said, as quoted by El Diario de Juárez.

In an email statement to DailyMail.com, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency follows the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in allowing dogs and other pets into the United States.

According to the CDC, “all dogs should look healthy on arrival. Dogs that arrive sick or injured must undergo a veterinary examination and testing at the importer’s expense to rule out diseases that can spread to humans.’

Dogs must be vaccinated against rabies if they come from one of the risk countries.

If the pet owner is an inadmissible non-citizen in DHS custody and an animal owner does not transfer possession to family or friends, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will work with local animal health officials, such as a local humane shelter, to see if it can be placed for the animal while the owner remains in custody,” the CBP said in a statement.

Pinto’s relationship with Brandy grew stronger after his mother gifted him the dog – a mix of Pekingese and toy poodle – before her death two years ago. Brandy has since become his emotional support pet.

Brayan Pinto, an 18-year-old migrant from Venezuela, says goodbye to his dog Brandy after crossing the Rio Grande to turn himself in to US Border Patrol agents seeking asylum in El Paso, Texas

Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto and his family members were joined by his dog Brandy for the journey that took them through Central and South America before reaching the United States-Mexico border.

Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto (center) left Brandy with Carlos Sánchez (right), a photographer at the newspaper El Diario de Juárez. Pinto says he will make arrangements to be reunited with his pet in New York once his asylum process is handled by US immigration authorities

Pinto and family members began documenting their odyssey to the United States Southern Borderlands in August when they opened a TikTok account for his dog.

The account, under the @brandysp_ user handle, highlighted the group’s journey through Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.

In TikTok videos, Brandy can be seen walking his human family, playing with other dogs and patiently taking long bus rides.

Pinto recalled the most grueling leg of their journey—a nine-day trek through the notoriously dangerous Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia.

He sadly placed Brandy in Sánchez’s arms and nestled his face in her curly fur for one last goodbye before turning himself in.

US Border Patrol agents have reported 128,556 encounters with Venezuelan migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border without legal documents in fiscal year 2022

Pinto is one of nearly 7 million Venezuelans who have left their homeland since 2014, when an economic crisis gripped the country of some 28 million people.

The majority have gone to nearby countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, while others have risked their lives crossing the border between the United States and Mexico.

The massive migration slowed as the pandemic reduced economic opportunities and made travel across the region more difficult and as Venezuela’s socialist government passed reforms that slowed the country’s economic freefall and gave some semblance of revival.

According to United Nations estimates, about 150,000 Venezuelans returned to their home countries at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, with some host countries reporting a decline in the total number of Venezuelan immigrants for the first time in years.

According to data from CBP, US Border Patrol agents reported 128,556 encounters with Venezuelan migrants crossing the US-Mexico border without legal documents in fiscal year 2022 – which runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

In fiscal year 2021, a total of 48,678 bans were documented, while only 2,787 encounters were recorded in fiscal year 2020.