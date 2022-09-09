Venezuelan cops find group that followed woman to the Andes Mountains for a spiritual retreat

<!–

Authorities in western Venezuela have found 16 people reported missing after being led into the Andes Mountains by a spiritual leader who claimed she had a revelation from the Virgin Mary that the world would end.

The group was found Thursday afternoon in a mountainous village in Tovar, Mérida, 55 miles from the Táchira town of La Grita where they live.

Táchira’s governor, Freddy Bernal, said the individuals, about five children, including a baby less than a month old, are in good health.

Bernal said a criminal and criminal investigation unit discovered the group praying on a farm in the Tovar village of La Negra.

A group photo tweeted by the governor showed authorities posing with the group, including six children, including a baby under 30 days of age.

Venezuelan authorities pose for a photo Thursday after they found the 16 people reported missing after being persuaded by a 57-year-old spiritual leader to join her on a trip to the Andes Mountains to meet with God and the Virgin Mary

A woman holds her child who is less than 30 days old after authorities found her and 14 other people who left their homes in the Venezuelan city of La Grita to join a spiritual leader for a retreat in the Andes Mountains

Rosa García, 57, persuaded as many as 40 people to leave their homes in La Grita, a city of 90,000, to join her on August 22 on a spiritual retreat in Juan Pablo Peñaloza National Park.

García told the group that they would meet with God and the Virgin Mary.

However, some members of the group stopped the trip after noticing a change in the woman’s behavior pattern.

She reportedly told them to stop praying to the Holy Christ of La Grita, not to make eye contact with the Virgin Mary, and to throw away their cell phones.

All 16 people, including a spiritual leader, were found safe on a farm in Páramo de La Negra, a mountain village in Tovar, Mérida, 55 miles from the Táchira town of La Grita where they live.

La Grita mayor Juan Escalante said the group was staying in a house on a couple’s farm and was praying when police discovered them.

Authorities launched a search for the first time this week in the Andes Mountains in Venezuela’s La Grita, after 16 people, including a spiritual adviser, were reported missing.

The group consisted of about five children, including a baby (pictured by a woman) who was less than 30 days old

At a press conference Wednesday, La Grita mayor Juan Escalante said the spiritual retreat had been several months in the making.

Escalante added that while the group was camping at a farm, visibility from a nearby dirt road was obscured due to the number of trees surrounding it.

The mayor revealed that a couple opened their home to the group and also joined them in their prayer sessions.

“The (man) approached them once and they prayed the rosary,” Escalante said. “The husband of the owner of the house came to the place to bring something and they also invited him to the rosary. They told us to keep praying because hard times are coming.”

Escalante said the group was not a religious sect, but a prayer group that went on a retreat and committed no crime.

“They disappeared and put the whole city and their families in a difficult situation.”