Velleyen Family: Migrant couple to be deported over visa technicality: Jobs crisis

A hard-working migrant couple and their three children face the prospect of being deported from Australia over a visa tech issue, despite the country’s crippling skills shortage.

Samy Velleyen is a builder with eight years of training and experience, while his wife Vinida is a cook for elderly care.

In short, these are the kind of workers Australia is clamoring for in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and why Prime Minister Anthony Albanian convened a Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra on Thursday.

The couple lived in Sydney for 14 years with Mr Velleyen on a four-year work visa and were ineligible to apply for residency as new immigration laws lowered the border age from 50 to 45 in 2018.

“Unfortunately for me, I just turned 46 last year,” Mr Velleyen told me A current matter.

“We have to leave Australia on December 2 of this year. All doors are now closed as soon as I pass 45.’

As Mr Velleyen has recently changed jobs, he has to apply for a work visa again under a new sponsor.

Until that comes through him and his family, they can be considered illegal immigrants.

‘We are afraid that we might end up in the detention center with the children,’ said Ms Velleyen in tears.

Ms Velleyan said that since the couple came to Australia from Mauritius on student visas, they had only dreamed of giving their boys a better life.

“We did our best to build a better future for the children,” she said.

‘I have worked very hard to sacrifice, to pay their school fees.

“If we have to go to the hospital, we have to spend a lot of money.”

Mr Velleyen’s boss Andrew Barkby said his skills and experience are not easy to replace.

“You can’t just ask someone to fill those shoes tomorrow,” he said.

“We need Samy. His wife is in elderly care, she has been there for 10 years. Those are two skills we need in this country.’

Photo: Vinida Vleyen

“Let’s go to his next visa.”

Ms Velleyan said uncertainty about staying in Australia ‘dominated everything in our lives’.

When they can’t stay, she says the family has “lost everything” they worked so hard for.

Immigration attorney Adam Byrnes said there were many people in the same situation as Mr Velleyan.

“If that were changed back to ‘must not have turned 50 at the time of visa application’, that would help a lot of people with an extra five years.”

“A more streamlined application process for ministerial intervention will help not only his family, but also other people who are stranded.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese listen to the work of the summit

The desperate need to fill more vacancies is a major issue being addressed by the Albanian government’s Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra, which kicked off on Thursday.

There have been calls to speed up more than a million visa applications and waive visa fees as businesses across the country struggle to find enough workers.

Such measures were advocated to help Australia’s bleak forecast that there could be a 1.2 million job shortfall over the next four years.

The 140 attendees, including politicians, businessmen and union leaders, will discuss Australia’s migration needs and how to acquire the skills Australia needs on Friday.