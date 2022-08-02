VegSense makes sense for forest studies

Rice University’s open-source VegSense app allows researchers to collect field data on understory vegetation while walking and looking at vegetation using Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. This split-screen image shows what VegSense creator Daniel Gorczynski sees through the headphones (top) as he walks and looks at the vegetation under trees on Rice’s campus (bottom). Credit: Brandon Martin/Rice University



Rice researchers set up a Microsoft HoloLens as a mixed-reality sensor to power VegSense, their application to measure undergrowth vegetation, the plant life growing between the canopy and the floor.

A proof-of-concept study by graduate student Daniel Gorczynski and bioscientist Lydia Beaudrot shows that VegSense can be a suitable alternative to traditional classical field measurements at low cost.

their studies in Methods in Ecology and Evolution shows that the combination of hardware and software excels at quantifying relatively mature trees in the wild, which is a measure of the overall health of a forest.

Gorczynski came up with the idea to try HoloLens, which is often marketed as a productivity tool for manufacturing, healthcare, and education. He developed the open-source software for the device, noting that while the combination is less effective at picking up saplings and small branches, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Gorczynski said he was introduced to mixed-reality sensing while a student at Vanderbilt University and recognized its potential for biological studies. “It seemed like a kind of natural fit,” he said. Gorczynski brought the idea to Beaudrot in 2019, shortly after arriving at Rice.

The combination of standard hardware and custom software costs much less than lidar (for “light detection and range”) systems most often used in three-dimensional field studies, said Gorczynski, who developed VegSense on a platform more focused on 3D games. and interactive experiences than hard science.











Credit: Rice University

Field tests at Memorial Park in Houston have shown that the smaller solution is just as good, at least for mature trees. In their case study, VegSense easily detected 48 out of 50 such trees in the target area, a circle about 30 feet in diameter that Gorczynski walked, up, down and looking around to build the 3D database. (“Imagine an asterisk with a circle around it,” he said, describing the data capture pattern.)

“For this study, we wanted to be very mindful about replicating more traditional measurements of undergrowth vegetation structure,” Gorczynski said. “We tried to get that level of detail.”

What he sees as he scans the environment is a holograph-like grid pattern following the surfaces of vegetation. “What’s really cool is you can see what the scanner picks up, but also the spots you missed,” Gorczynski said. “The idea is to let the mesh cover as much of the vegetation as possible, because then you get the best scan.”

Rice University’s open-source VegSense app for the Microsoft HoloLens headset allows researchers to capture data about vegetation they see as they walk through a field and create downloadable files for later analysis. Credit: Brandon Martin/Rice University



“The results were so beautiful that Dan quickly wrote it down for publication,” Beaudrot said, noting that Gorczynski expanded his equipment validation on a subsequent field trip to Tanzania, the focus of one of 15 tropical forests in a recent rainforest survey by the United States. Rice group.

“This device could facilitate a lot of major ecological research, especially because it is so cost-effective,” she said. “It is now very difficult to collect vegetation information on the forest floor without a lot of manual labor or a very expensive lidar system.”

“So this is a groundbreaking, cost-effective device,” Beaudrot said. “It won’t give you the same resolution data as lidar, but this is only the first application. We hope that making VegSense open source to the ecological research community will encourage all possible ways in which it can be developed.”

