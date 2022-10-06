Vegetarians are more likely to suffer from depression, study claims

<!–

Vegetarians may be more prone to depression, research suggests.

One study found that people who give up eating meat have twice as many depressive episodes as those who stick to animal products.

Brazilian experts say it could be because of the ‘social experience’ vegetables endure, such as being teased for their choice of diet.

But giving up meat isn’t necessarily to blame, they admitted. Instead, it may be the case that depressed people turn to a plant-based diet.

Or it could be that the link can be explained by a separate factor linking the two together.

This can include “exposure to violent images from the meat industry,” according to Dr. Chris Bryant, a psychologist at the University of Bath.

Disadvantages of giving up meat Switching to a completely plant-based diet could make you tired or break out in acne, dietitians have warned. If you don’t eat or drink animal products, you may be missing out on important vitamins like B12 as well as proteins. Lack of vitamin B12, which is found in milk and eggs, can lead to tiredness or fatigue and negatively affect your mental health. Vitamin D is another nutrient found mainly in animal products, such as fatty fish, that those on a vegan diet may lack. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to problems with bone development and cause pain. Not getting enough protein, which we get from dairy products, fish, eggs and meat, can stunt growth in children and also lead to acne breakouts. Lack of iron, which is found in red meat and liver, can lead to anemia, which makes people feel tired and have palpitations. Iodine, found mainly in fish and shellfish, is another nutrient known to be lacking in vegan diets and is important for maintaining a healthy metabolism. Plant-based diets can include all of these nutrients listed, but people must carefully manage what they eat or take supplements to ensure they are getting enough. This is especially true if people switch to a vegan diet after primarily getting these nutrients from animal products. But another risk is the false perception that vegan products are inherently healthier than non-vegan options. A MailOnline analysis of meat-free vegan alternative foods found that a significant number contained more salt, sugar and fat than the product they were supposed to replace.

Write for The conversationhe added: ‘Prevention of cruelty to animals is the most commonly cited reason vegetarians give for avoiding meat.

‘Documentaries such as Dominion and Earthlings, which depict the cruelty, cannot easily be described as feel-good films.

‘One can easily imagine that a person who uses this kind of media would both become a vegetarian and, especially when most people choose to look the other way, depressed.’

A vegetarian diet does not necessarily require people to eat more vegetables. It just means they avoid meat and can be just as unhealthy as omnivorous diets if they are high in trans fat and starchy carbohydrates.

The study was published in Journal of Affective Disorders.

Researchers tracked the eating habits of 14,216 adults in Brazil aged 35 to 74 using food questionnaires.

Brazil is famous for its meat-heavy diet, and despite recent increases in vegetarianism in the country, only 82 of those surveyed did not eat meat.

They compared this with the amount of depressive episodes – periods of low mood or loss of interest in most activities.

This was measured using interviews with trained psychiatrists who asked them to recall how they felt.

After accounting for lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity and body mass index (BMI), the results showed that vegetarians had 2.37 times the number of episodes of meat eaters.

Even when accounting for nutritional differences between diets – including calories, fat, carbohydrates and protein – the difference between meat and non-meat eaters remained.

The researchers from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul wrote in the journal: ‘Depressive episodes are more prevalent in people who do not eat meat, independent of socioeconomic and lifestyle factors.

‘Nutritional deficiencies do not explain this correlation. The nature of the association remains unclear and longitudinal data are needed to clarify the causal relationship.’

And experts criticized the study, arguing that it could not determine whether vegetarianism actually caused depression because it was not a controlled experiment.

Mary Mosquera-Cochran, a registered dietitian at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who was not involved in the study, said the findings may only apply to Brazilian populations.

She said: ‘The researchers found that diet quality was somewhat associated with higher rates of depression, but it did not fully explain the association.

‘The authors note that it is currently estimated that 5 to 14 percent of Brazilians currently follow a vegetarian diet, so this sample may not reflect all vegetarians in Brazil either.’