Vegemite changes its iconic yellow label to showcase how the popular spread can be used in bolognese

The makers of Vegemite have put together a new line of labels and containers to promote some of the best ways Aussies can use the spread in pre-dinner meals.

Whether it’s nachos, bolognese, pizza, stir-fry or pho, the new range from Mitey Meals has a scannable QR code on the side of the tub to inspire you to add the yeast extract spread to various dishes.

Depending on which recipe you want to taste, depends on which new container you buy in the supermarket.

“The Mitey Meals labels show how Vegemite can add a uniquely Aussie flavor to beloved recipes,” says Vegemite marketing manager Jess Hoare.

“We apologize in advance if adding Vegemite to meals was your well-kept secret ingredient.”

While many are used to enjoying their Vegemite for breakfast on a slice of toast, there are plenty of ways Aussies eat the spread.

Other options such as gravy, soup, scones, cheese puffs and chocolate truffles were considered by the new range but simply weren’t as popular as pizza and pho.

In a Facebook poll conducted in August, the brand found that of all the creative ways to use vegemite in their meals, bolognese was the clear winner.

The majority (60 percent) of respondents said they liked using Vegemite in cooking, while the other 40 percent had never tried it but were eager to get started.

Vegemite enthusiasts shared some of their favorite ways to use the spread in the comments, including as a salty salad dressing.

Mitey Meals will be available in all major supermarkets in 150g, 380g and 560g jars, as well as 200g and 350g Squeezy products.