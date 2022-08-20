Vegas tourist says his $35K Rolex stolen by ‘prostitute’ when he let her ‘rest’ in his room

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tourist in Las Vegas has claimed to have invited women he believed to be prostitutes to his hotel room to “rest,” and was shocked to wake to find his $35,000 Rolex missing.

A Los Angeles woman, Deonna McCray, 32, has now been arrested and charged with the theft – her third watch theft since the spring.

The unnamed man was staying at the Cosmopolitan hotel and was at their casino when he was approached by two women, who police said was McCray.

“He knew the women were probably prostitutes,” the man told police, adding, according to their notes, that “he wasn’t interested in anything.”

The man told the police The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the women said they were tired and hungry, so he let them go to his room while he stayed downstairs in the casino.

When he went upstairs, both women were still there, and he fell asleep, he said.

When he awoke at 8 a.m., he found that one of the women had left, his briefcase had fallen over, and his Rolex had disappeared.

Deonna McCray, 32, of Los Angeles, has been arrested for her third watch theft in Las Vegas

The unnamed man stayed at The Cosmopolitan hotel, on the Las Vegas strip

The second woman told him she had nothing to do with the missing watch.

The man called the police, who went through surveillance footage.

With the help of the victim and the other woman, they identified Deonna McCray, 32, of Los Angeles as the alleged thief.

McCray was known to the Las Vegas Police Department after a spate of watch thefts and money robberies that began this spring.

She was previously arrested on suspicion of stealing a $20,000 Rolex and cash.

In another incident, she was charged with stealing a Bulova watch and $35,000 in cash.

In May, she filed a no-contest theft plea, resolving two cases, and she was given a six-month suspended sentence in each.

She was ordered by the judge to stay out of trouble for a year and stay away from the Las Vegas Strip.