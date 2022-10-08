Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two dead and six injured.

Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after a short chase blocks from where they say he assaulted four showgirls and ended up stabbing eight people on Thursday.

An arrest report released Friday said Barrios told police that some victims had laughed at him and that he was “letting the anger out”. Prosecutors say he will be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening to me,” said Victoria Caytano, one of the showgirl impersonators who was released from the hospital on Friday after being treated for a stab wound.

“I got up, and I started running,” Caytano . said CLASS TV. “I started screaming, ‘he has a knife!'”

The coroner’s office identified the dead as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30. Hallett was stabbed in the back and DiGiovanni died of a chest wound, authorities said.

According to Cheryl Lowthorp, who runs the company, DiGiovanni was part of the modeling and talent agency Best Showgirls In Vegas. She said two others from the agency were among the injured and a third escaped uninjured.

According to the police report, some performers said he made them feel uncomfortable as he approached for a photo and one backed off. One woman said he stabbed her in the back and then stabbed DiGiovanni.

Anna Westby, who had a punctured lung, said she and Caytano were with DiGiovanni when Barrios attacked them.

“I’m screaming and asking everyone for help,” she told KLAS-TV. “He caught up with me, stabbed me in the back and then ran away.”

Best Showgirls In Vegas provides models and showgirls for a variety of promotional events, from restaurant openings to airport greetings. In her 12 years running the agency, Lowthrop said the models went pretty much from day to day “without incident.”

“This is a safe job, there are cops everywhere,” Lowthorp said. “There’s nowhere more filming than the Las Vegas Strip.”

According to the police report, Barrios was covered in blood when he was arrested. Officers seized a large knife with a long blade, the report said.

Barrios told a victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back and also said he hoped police would shoot him, the report said.

It was not immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. He made his first appearance on court on Friday and was ordered to be held without bail. Tuesday was the first arraignment on the program.

Barrios had an address in Los Angeles, told police he had come to Las Vegas two days earlier to move in with a friend who then refused to let him stay in the house, so he packed up and took a bus. to the Las Vegas Strip, the arrest report said.

