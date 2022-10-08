WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Vegas Golden Knights owner attends Bournemouth game amid takeover talks

Sports
By Merry

BOURNEMOUTH, England – American businessman Bill Foley attended Bournemouth’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday, amid reports that he is close to completing a takeover of the club.

The Las Vegas-based billionaire, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, will pay around £120 million (US$133 million) to buy Bournemouth from current owner Maxim Demin, according to multiple British media reports. Bournemouth are back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the second-tier championship last season and have the smallest stadium in the English top flight, with a capacity of just 11,364.

Radio station talkSPORT, an official Premier League affiliate, reported that 77-year-old Foley’s long-term plan is for the club to either redevelop the Vitality Stadium or build a brand new venue, as well as allocate funds for a new training facility. and several January transfer signings.

Demin, a Russian-born businessman who first bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2011, fired manager Scott Parker just four games into the season and a permanent replacement has yet to be appointed.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More