Vegas Golden Knights owner attends Bournemouth game amid takeover talks

BOURNEMOUTH, England – American businessman Bill Foley attended Bournemouth’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday, amid reports that he is close to completing a takeover of the club.

The Las Vegas-based billionaire, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, will pay around £120 million (US$133 million) to buy Bournemouth from current owner Maxim Demin, according to multiple British media reports. Bournemouth are back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the second-tier championship last season and have the smallest stadium in the English top flight, with a capacity of just 11,364.

Radio station talkSPORT, an official Premier League affiliate, reported that 77-year-old Foley’s long-term plan is for the club to either redevelop the Vitality Stadium or build a brand new venue, as well as allocate funds for a new training facility. and several January transfer signings.

Demin, a Russian-born businessman who first bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2011, fired manager Scott Parker just four games into the season and a permanent replacement has yet to be appointed.