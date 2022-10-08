Vegans and Just Stop Oil eco-zealots join forces to bring central London to a standstill

Vegans and Just Stop Oil eco-zealots have joined forces to bring central London to a standstill by pouring milk all over the roads and covering shopfronts with paint.

Protesters from the groups, offshoots of Extinction Rebellion, blocked roads and bridges in the capital this afternoon in order to highlight their demand that the government stops new oil and gas projects.

Members of the environmental protest groups Animal Rebellion and Just Stop Oil poured milk on Regent Street and St James’s Street as they marched through central London.

The shopfront of William Evans gun room was covered with green paint and red paint was poured on the floors of Farlow’s fishing, hunting and shooting supply store, as well as placing paper flowers outside.

The group say this is to expose the outdated practices of hunting, shooting and fishing, whilst also showing that a better world is possible.

Animal Rebellion say the act highlights the need for urgent and immediate transition towards a plant-based food system, away from the current one that includes the inefficient and unnecessary exploitation of nonhuman animals.

They also defaced the shopfront of William Evans gun room with paint and poured red paint on the floors of Farlow’s fishing, hunting and shooting supply store, as well as placing paper flowers outside the front of the shop

Animal Rebellion said: ‘Hundreds of supporters of Animal Rebellion have taken to the streets of London today to unleash Plant-Based chaos demanding a Plant-Based Future’

‘The campaign is calling on the government to support farming and fishing communities in an urgent and immediate transition to a plant-based food system, and rewild the freed-up land to drawdown carbon from the atmosphere and bring back wildlife populations’

‘These actions are representative of the need for change in the cruel and environmentally destructive systems that exploit and kill trillions of nonhuman animals every year. We cannot allow this to keep going unchallenged’

They also said the outside of the shop had been covered in origami flowers to represent the nature that could be restored and flourish if we move into a plant-based future, free from so-called ‘blood sports’.

Robert Gordon, from York, said: ‘A plant-based food system could feed more people, using less land, for less money. Instead of trapping farmers in dependence on outdated and inefficient subsidies, Ranil Jayawardena and DEFRA should be taking bold steps to assist farmers in a transition to a plant-based future with a meaningful and supportive subsidy system.

‘It’s time we have a government that backs farmers, rather than leaving them on their backs.’

The vegan activists who poured milk all over the floor in Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason yesterday were also arrested by police.

Hundreds of protestors from Animal Rebellion – an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group that describes itself as a ‘mass movement using non-violent civil disobedience to call for a just, sustainable plant-based food system’ – gathered at Green Park in London at 11am today.

Before marching through central London, Sofia Fernandes Pontes from Madeira and Steve Bone from Essex, the duo who poured out milk over the two high-end London department stores in a protest against dairy products, were arrested by police.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, one of the protesters, is an Islington-based psychology student at London Metropolitan University where she has been studying since last year, and is also president of the Climate Justice Society at the students’ union

The climate group has 2 demands, the first being for the Government to support farmers and fishing communities to move away from animal farming and fishing as part of an urgent and immediate transition to a plant-based food system.

Secondly the group wants the Government to commit to rewild the freed-up land and ocean as part of a broader programme of wildlife restoration and carbon drawdown.

Protester Catherine Cannon, a teacher from South Somerset,said: ‘Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena are burying their heads in the sand on the climate, ecological, and cost-of-living crises. They should be listening when The University of Harvard is telling us a plant-based food system and rewilding is the key solution to the climate crisis, not ignoring it. We’re here acting for all life because our government is not’ [2]

‘We are at a crossroads in history where we will choose abundance and life, or drought, famine and death. We urge the British Government to choose a plant-based food system. A plant-based food system is one that puts the environment, animals, and farmers first; it can only be achieved by massive changes to our current subsidy system.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: ‘A 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in Green Park on Saturday, 8 October on suspicion of criminal damage and theft. They have been taken into custody

‘This relates to an incident at a business premises on Piccadilly, London, W1A on Friday, 7 October.’

Animal Rebellion confirmed the arrests on their social media page, tweeting: ‘Happening NOW! As hundreds Gather at Green Park in London for Love & Resistance today, the 2 milk pourers from yesterday’s actions have been sought out and arrested by police.’

Dillon Parsons, 21, from Preston, a spokesperson for AR and a film production student at the University for the Creative Arts, said he has been involved with the campaign group for two years.

On Friday afternoon, he said: “We are currently at Trafalgar Square. There are I’d say a couple of hundred activists and we are all sat on the ground and demanding that the Government transition to a plant-based future because the UK Government has proved that they don’t know how to respond to crises any more.

“We’ve seen through the cost-of-living crisis and the climate crisis that they are not treating the public well and they have their own pockets as their first priorities.

“We know that animal farming and fishing is the key cause to the climate crisis, so if we transition away to a plant-based food system we can not only stop 76 billion animals a year from being killed, we can feed the whole population several times over, we can free up 76% of global agricultural land … to give every person and all future generations a chance of having a better future on this planet.”

He said he was not present when the shops were vandalised, but added: “If the Government responded to us and gave us a chance of a plant-based future we wouldn’t have to do actions like this but causing this level of disruption, if this is what is going to get us heard, that’s the actions we’ve got to take.”

