Vegan Tash Peterson shares before and after pics from when she eat meat

The 29-year-old has now been a vegan for six years after dropping meat full-time

The tricky vegan said it shows how good veganism has been for her body

Tash Peterson shared before and after photos with her online followers

Notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson has revealed what she looked like before turning her life around with a plant-based diet.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share her journey since deciding to become a vegan at age 23, highlighting how it has positively impacted her health.

She posted three photos of her body, one taken in the past few days and one after being a vegan for three years at the age of 26. The third photo in the post is of a smiling Ms. Peterson, six months before she decided to become a vegan at age 22.

Tash Peterson shows off how she looks after being a vegan for nearly six years — and says it’s had a big impact on her figure (pictured, left). On the right, Mrs. Peterson is six months before changing her diet

“Since going vegan, my mental and physical health is thriving, and it’s safe to say better than at any time in my life,” Ms. Peterson wrote.

“If you cut animal cruelty and violence out of your lifestyle (by becoming vegan), it’s obvious that you’ll feel a lot better about yourself.”

The activist said veganism has changed her life for the better, with “no one … enslaved, tortured, raped, abused and killed because of my food and lifestyle choices.”

“All the leading dietic associations around the world confirm that a vegan plant-based diet is healthy at all stages of life,” she said.

This photo was taken a few years after Mrs. Peterson went vegan, but her body has since transformed again

Many of the 29-year-old’s followers flocked to the comments to praise and show their support.

Multiple Instagram users said Ms. Peterson was “glowing” as a result of the plant-based diet.

“Gorgeous in all the photos Tash……but an extra glow of compassion in the first photo,” one woman wrote.

Another user wrote, “You are a shining light of great health and happiness despite the stress of activism and the state of our world.”

Ms. Peterson told NCA NewsWire in September that she stopped eating meat at age three, but it wasn’t until 20 years later that she decided to give it up for good.

The Only Fans star is known for her “can’t-look-away” protests, which include holding a severed pig’s head in front of a butcher and walking topless, covered in blood, into a Louis Vuitton boutique.

Multiple Instagram users said Ms. Peterson (pictured, right) “glow” as a result of the plant-based diet

A typical protest will often lead to a barrage of aggressive threats and sometimes violence, but most of the time she is able to talk back.

“The moment I’m more disruptive — entering a supermarket or restaurant — I’m often met with much more aggressive reactions from the public,” Ms Peterson said.

“I’ve been assaulted by men several times, including very serious beatings where it caused bruises in my groin area.”

“People have walked by and called me a whore.”