Vegan Tash Peterson says $12 lettuce and a global chickpea shortage is NO EXCUSE for eating meat

Renowned vegan activist Tash Peterson says there is “no excuse” to eat meat, despite rising fruit and vegetable prices making it harder for Aussies to follow a plant-based diet.

The Covid pandemic and Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine have led to global supply chain chaos, pushing up the cost of living from gasoline to basic daily groceries.

In Australia, relentless flooding along the east coast has exacerbated the problem with a severe scarcity of fresh produce.

Lettuce sells in some places for a dazzling $12, while conflict is provoked in Europe a worldwide shortage of chickpeas – a popular vegan staple.

But despite the current economic climate, Ms. Peterson — who makes a staggering $40,000 a month selling topless and nude selfies on OnlyFans — claims it’s now easier to go vegan “than ever before.”

Vegan activist Tash Peterson (pictured) says going vegan is ‘now easier than ever before’, despite the rising cost of vegetables

“A lot of people are prejudiced against veganism and see it as expensive and it doesn’t have to be,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“It can be incredibly cheap and healthy if you stick to whole foods like nuts, vegetables and legumes. I’d say that’s probably cheaper than a meat, egg, and milk diet.’

It’s now easier than ever to become vegan. Vegan options are increasing significantly in restaurants. Most places have a vegan option these days.

“When I became a vegan four years ago, I never thought I’d ever taste something like meat again, but now there are so many vegan meat alternatives.”

The animal activist, who recently moved to Melbourne from Perth, claims that choosing a plant-based diet is cheaper in the long run as it lowers the risk of disease.

“It can be healthier for you in the long run by reducing your risk of diseases and conditions, which can save you money by reducing the number of doctor visits,” she said.

Ms Peterson pictured at a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protest in Melbourne last week

Shortages of produce caused by flooding on Australia’s east coast have rocketed lettuce to $12 per capita

The war between Russia and Ukraine has led to a global shortage of chickpeas as both countries are major exporters

Is Tash right that veganism is healthier? According to a 2021 World Health Organization report, a predominantly plant-based diet low in salt, saturated fat and added sugars is associated with a lower risk of premature death. The data also showed that the intake of red meats, such as beef, pork and lamb, was restricted, and that processed animal products such as sausage offered protection against diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes. But the UK’s NHS says a healthy, balanced diet can include protein from meat, as well as from fish and eggs or non-animal sources such as beans and legumes. Red meat provides us with iron, zinc and B vitamins. Meat is one of the main sources of vitamin B12 in the diet.

The standout herbivore, known for disruptive public protests and naked demonstrations, says it’s up to vegans to lower the price.

“It’s about trying to put our dollar into the ethical choice. Even if a plant-based option is more expensive, it’s a matter of life and death for animals,” she said.

‘The more demand for plant-based products, the more affordable they will become. It’s about trying to match your morale with your food.’

Ms. Peterson said there are still budget-friendly alternatives for shoppers to choose as short-stock items such as lettuce, onions, tomatoes and zucchini experience a price increase.

‘I’ve had no problems with food substitution – and I don’t consume vegan food for processing [which can be more expensive],’ she said.

Kale and spinach are still cheap, and you can still eat the same snacks — just in a vegan version.

‘There are always alternatives. For example, you can simply replace tofu with a chicken curry with the same spices.’

When asked if she could blame anyone for having doubts about going vegan given the high cost of fruits and vegetables, Ms Peterson said: “If they didn’t really understand, maybe they didn’t have the ethical reasons either.” .’

She says meat eaters should strive to learn more about the myriad benefits of going vegan.

Animal rights activist says veganism can still be one of the cheapest and healthiest diets

Ms Peterson has become known for her high-profile protests. She is pictured holding a demonstration at a Melbourne KFC store in July last year

“It’s a learning journey to educate yourself and just try to have that end goal of putting animals first,” she said.

“It’s about learning that you can still find a plant-based alternative that will get you all the nutrients you need.”

Ms. Peterson has made a controversial figure over her animal rights demonstrations, which have taken place in supermarkets, steakhouses, butchers, designer stores, live events and even football games.

Her protests — often performed semi-nude and smeared with red paint on her body to represent blood — have gotten her into trouble with the law, prompting her to pick up her backpack and head for the East Coast.