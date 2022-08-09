Vegan Incel Arrested After Making Death Threats At Woodstock Fruit Festival

A vegan-hating New York man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly made a string of death threats against an upstate fruit festival — including telling an organizer he’d do her “af-king Ted Bundy” unless she called off the event.

William Swift, 32, of Brooklyn, appeared in federal court in Brooklyn today, where he was charged with threatening organizers and visitors of the festival described as a “vegan health retreat” and “a total celebration of health, one on one.” fruit-based diet and personal growth.’

Swift has apparently split from the vegan lifestyle and community, ranting against veganism and fruitarianism on his Instagram page.

Months before this year’s festival, which is expected to take place in late August, the anti-vegan made threats to festival organizers in emails and audio recordings, federal prosecutors say.

“The ideal would be to go to Woodstock and shoot the Jewish gathering there. That would be ideal,” a disturbing message read according to court records.

Swift is a self-described “incel,” according to a memo filed Tuesday. Incels are described as men who claim to be “involuntarily celibate.” Several have lashed out with violence, mostly targeting women, in incidents across the country.

The Brooklyn man was also previously arrested by the NYPD last month for telling a friend he fantasized about shooting Washington Square Park.

The messages – dating back to February – contain threats to carry out a mass shooting and stab people associated with the upcoming festival.

Swift addressed one of the organizers in an audio recording, telling the unnamed woman that he fantasized about doing a “f–king Ted Bundy” for her unless she closed the festival.

“I’m sorry to say this, but I can’t stop fantasizing about doing very, very, very bad things for you, I don’t have a plan, I just fantasize about doing very, very bad things for you …,” Swift is said to have said on the recording.

The messages began earlier this year when he warned the unnamed woman in an email not to allow two men involved in the event, according to a federal complaint.

The festival will run August 21-28 at Camp Walden in Diamond Point, NY

Threats escalated throughout the year, and Swift said if these unidentified men went to the Woodstock festival, he would shoot anyone who stood in his way, the documents claim.

“Yeah, none of them can go to Woodstock, if I see them on Woodstock online, I’ll go to Woodstock with a gun and just shoot them or whoever gets in my way…not you, I’ll never shoot you, not yet,” Swift said in one message.

“I hope they all come so I can go up and shoot everyone,” he said in another.

Swift made it clear that he would never shoot the organizer himself at the time, but later voiced the chilling threats against her in an audio recording.

In May, Swift allegedly threatened to kill anyone involved in the event if he ever saw them in New York City

‘[H]ey piece of s-tb-ch, I want to make something clear, WFF is over. [JohnDoe-1’s] retreats are over whether you like it or not. [I]When I see you, you will regret coming to NYC, and you will feel my pain,” he wrote in an email, according to the complaint.

It is not clear whether Swift has any connection with the event or the organizers.

After that arrest, the NYPD took Swift to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, and Manhattan prosecutors charged him with falsely reporting an incident, the New York Daily News reported. The charge was not eligible for bail.

Federal prosecutors said on Sunday that Swift is a self-proclaimed “incel,” involuntarily celibate men who lash out with violence, mostly targeting women.

“Members of this movement are increasingly involved in violent activity,” US assistant attorney Gilbert Rein wrote in the memo.