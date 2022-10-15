Vegan extremists trash Harrods, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose by dumping milk in protest

Vegan extremists have struck again, this time targeting upscale stores across the country as their activists take milk off the shelves and dump it across the floors and counters.

Animal Rebellion called their protests against animal products ‘Milk Pours’, and they posted videos of themselves at Harrods in West London, Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly and a Waitrose in Edinburgh.

The young and well-dressed eco-hipsters made sure to voice their strident demands to the government to ensure farmers transition to a “vegetable future” on Saturday afternoons.

The group coordinated actions across multiple stores such as Waitrose, Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer across the country, including London, Norwich, Manchester and Edinburgh, as shocked Saturday shoppers watched.

Animal Rebellion said it advocates for a plant-based future and emphasizes the need to support farmers in the transition to a sustainable plant-based food system.

Lou Hadden, a Herefordshire charity worker who took part in the Fortnum and Mason campaign, said: ‘This is not how I imagined my weekend.

“Unfortunately, this disruption is necessary to get those in power to listen to the academics from Oxford, Harvard and the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

‘The best climate and land scientists in the world are advocating the transition to a plant-based food system.

“We need bold and bold politics right now, not the horror show we’re seeing now.”

A pair of protesters march to the milk aisle in a Waitrose in Edinbrugh and systematically pour gallons of milk onto the floor

A bystander approaches an eco-fanatic to protest her as she was in the midst of a diatribe against the dairy industry

Meanwhile, Skylar Sharples, an international development student from Bristol and one of the protesters at Harrods, said: ‘Animal Rebellion supporters are back in action as (Prime Minister) Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena (Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) decide again to raise calls. ignore to build a better future.

‘A plant-based future would see a beautiful world for all of us, thriving with nature and life.

‘The steps to properly support farmers in this transition must start now.’

Milk Pours are currently taking place in the UK. They are all concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture,” Animal Rebellion tweeted this afternoon.

Protesters loot the cheese department of upscale Fortnum & Mason’s in Piccadilly, grabbing milk and pouring it onto the shop floor

“Animal Rebellion supporters just poured milk all over the floor and other dairy products in Fortnum & Mason, Piccadilly,” read another tweet.

‘We call on the government to support farmers in a transition to a plant-based food system.’

“The dairies are responsible for most of the methane emissions,” one protester shouted as she busily poured milk onto the floor in the Waitrose milk aisle.

She was interrupted by a bystander who came to protest her.

“We’re all going for peaceful protests and non-violence, we’re just calling out the injustice of the industry,” she tells the man, before continuing her tirade.

The same group hit Fortnum & Masons just two weeks ago when activists of the group caused a stir by pouring milk over two luxury London department stores in a protest against dairy products.