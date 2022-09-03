Vegan activists stage sit-in at grocery stores across the country

Vegan activists have staged sit-in protests in the dairy aisles of supermarkets in four cities for weeks after they sparked outrage over the pouring of milk on the floor of Harrods.

Animal Rebellion protesters are calling on major distributors to stop selling animal products and by-products.

On Saturday, the group shared photos of protesters at Whole Foods in Kensington, London, and Marks & Spencer’s stores in Southampton, Birmingham and Manchester.

The move comes nearly four weeks after everyday vegans turned against the group for “embarrassing the business” when they were forcibly removed from Harrods for the “silly” milk-pouring stunt.

They have vowed to disrupt the dairy industry on a daily basis in September as part of an effort to “stop the supply of dairy” and “enable a plant-based future.”

“In September, hundreds of people put themselves on the line at the risk of being arrested again and again for stopping dairy deliveries,” the group said in a call to action earlier this week.

Protesters held signs reading “Rewild our Land,” “Animal Farming = Climate Crises,” and “Plant-Based Future,” while labeling dairy farming as “cruel and destructive.”

“A bottle of cow’s milk is representative of everything that is wrong with our food system,” an Animal Rebellion spokesperson said in a caption next to the photos.

“From animal exploitation to environmental degradation, it’s a cruel, inefficient and unnecessary product.”

The group has been criticized online for disrupting customers’ shopping, with one person saying, “I would argue that blocking dairies and slaughterhouses is a more effective and popular tactic.”

Targeting the so-called little people will never end well. We have to bump up instead of down.’

But others jumped on the group’s defense, claiming that consumers support the entire industry by repeatedly purchasing animal by-products.

“They need to be targeted and trained,” said one person. ‘No consumers = no industries.’

On August 9, the group poured the milk from the cartons one by one and you hear a woman (pictured) say: ‘Why are you doing this? It’s disgusting’

One protester, Max, told: Subway he felt he had no choice but to join the sit-in at Marks & Spencer Manchester.

“This is not how I want to spend my weekend, but with the government not responding to our climate, environmental and moral crises, I no longer feel like I have a choice.

“Earlier this summer, more than 60 homes and businesses burned down as Britain faced record temperatures and now a third of Pakistan is under water from extreme climate-related flooding.”

Industries have been warned of further disruptions this month; a prospect chief of Dairy UK, Dr. Judith Bryans, described it as ‘very disappointing’.

Security had to forcibly remove the protesters, who chose Harrods to protest as the luxury department store because ‘it’s a symbol of the broken system we live in’

On August 9, the group was criticized by the public and even other vegans for their disruptive and “silly” stunt at Harrods – where they poured milk all over the dining room floor.

Twitter users pointed out that the protesters – who also organized sit-ins at other supermarkets and cleared shelves of milk and dairy products – were only “making a mess for the cleaners to clean up” and making it “dangerous for disabled customers.”

One said: ‘You haven’t hurt the dairy industry here, you’ve given them a big new order.

“You hurt the employees in the store (who may be penalized for the cost of the new order), you hurt poor and food insecure customers, you made it dangerous for disabled customers.

‘What’s wrong with you?’

Another said: ‘Why do you clowns always make trouble for the working class, never for yours?’