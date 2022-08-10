Vegan activist and OnlyFans star Tash Peterson responds to hatred of lingerie protest in Melbourne

Vegan activist and OnlyFans star Tash Peterson has labeled ger online haters “disgusting” after her recent racy stunt sparked more comments about her body than animal cruelty.

Ms Peterson teamed up with fellow activists Stefania Ferrario and Adriana Lava earlier this week to parade outside David Jones in Melbourne’s Bourke St Mall, wearing lingerie and holding signs protesting meat consumption.

“Animals don’t have a choice, but you do. Go vegan!’ read one of their characters.

OnlyFans vegan activist Tash Peterson (above) spoke out against body-shaming haters after her recent stunt sparked more comments about her body than comments about animal cruelty

‘Important news! Meat is not oxygen, you can do without it!’ read another.

However, Ms Peterson said she was shocked that several comments on her posts focused on criticizing her body rather than veganism.

“The amount of disgusting messages and comments I’ve received about these images is insane,” she told her nearly 20,000 fans from an Instagram story.

“I wish I could share it, but it just gets deleted.”

Ms Peterson teamed up with fellow activists Stefania Ferrario (center) and Adriana Lava (left) to advocate for veganism in lingerie outside David Jones in Melbourne’s Bourke St Mall

After a July protest (above) where Ms. Peterson stripped naked to protest the use of wool, she said haters are her way of knowing she’s reaching the right people

She said the comments were extremely derogatory, but she was glad her protests drew attention.

“I got comments saying I had a penis, looked like a rut, ugly, no shape, a whore etc,” she said.

‘To that I say thank you, stay obsessed! These words aren’t even an insult to me, but they can hurt other people.’

After another topless protest in July, during which she and two other lawyers stripped down to naked underwear, Ms Peterson said Melburnians were “more receptive” to her vegan activism than Western Australians, where she often faced intense hostility.

Ms Peterson (pictured with Ms Ferrario) recently said: ‘I measure my own success by the number of haters I have because it just shows I’m reaching the right audience’ as she discussed the reactions to her spirited protests.

“I measure my own success by how many haters I have because it just shows that I’m reaching the right audience. People won’t change right away,” she said.

The protest was Ms Peterson’s latest protest in a series of disruptive demonstrations in Melbourne since she moved from Perth in July.

She and her partner, Jack Higgs, moved to Melbourne after being banned from all licensed locations in Western Australia for her controversial stunts, including stripping in supermarkets, fast food restaurants, football matches and high-end fashion chains.

For this, she faced several fines and was called ‘Australia’s biggest plague’ by police and politicians.