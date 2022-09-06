VB beer is selling its own FRAGRANCE bottled into stubbies at Chemist Warehouse

<!–

VB sells a fragrance at pharmacies across Australia, but thankfully it doesn’t smell like beer.

The iconic Australian beer brand teamed up with Australian perfumers and Chemist Warehouse to create the fragrance ‘Thirst’.

The fragrance is made with premium perfume oils and the essence of Australian Super Pride hops used in the VB brewing process to create a scent with bitter citrus and frosty aromas with woody notes.

Thirst is packaged in small VB-stubbie spray bottles that fit perfectly in a toolbox, glove box or gym bag.

Victoria Bitter has created a fragrance called Thirst packed in small stubbie bottles (pictured)

It has been described as ‘the perfect fragrance for hard-working Australians’ and one that ‘celebrates that satisfying moment of knock-off’.

“We like hard work, but let’s face it, nobody wants to be the person who brings the smell from the workplace to the pub, that’s why we created Thirst,” said Hayden Turner, marketing director of Victoria Bitter.

“It enhances that perfect knock-off moment – ​​a spray of Thirst followed by an ice cold VB at the pub with your friends.

“We wanted to honor that moment with a fragrance that any hard-working, VB-drinking, Aussie man would wear with pride.”

The scent (pictured) contains hops used in the VB beer brewing process, but it doesn’t smell like beer

Stand-up comedian and Thirst ambassador Harley Breen said the fragrance is one an Australian man would wear with pride.

Thirst is a smell that every man can ignore. It will make you want to sniff your partner after a full day on the tools,” he said.