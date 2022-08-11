Vauxhall Corsa in Dovecot, Liverpool plastered with angry notes for ‘selfish, idiotic parking’

<!–

An irate homeowner has claimed a driver blocked their “bulging container” from being picked up and called them “selfish” after it cost hundreds of pounds to book a reminder.

The black Opel Corsa is believed to have been parked in an inconvenient position, preventing it from being collected from a residential street in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The furious owner of the container plastered the car with the same angry message that warned against ‘selfish idiot parking’.

More than 13 sheets of A4 paper with the message on it were taped to the windshield and windows of the car with duct tape.

But after the incident was revealed on Twitter, social media users were divided on whether the action was right or wrong.

The black Vauxhall Corsa, parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, was plastered with angry A4 notes shouting ‘selfish, idiot parking’. The car is believed to have been parked awkwardly and blocked a container yard, which the homeowner said cost hundreds of pounds to rebook.

The angry note read: ‘Selfish idiotic parking lot! Parking next to a bulging container that needs to be picked up today has cost me a lot of time and money.

“This morning at 803am you parked in front of my property and blocked an obviously bulging box that was due to be picked up today.

‘I knocked on every house for hours and asked for the owner in the store.

‘It is now 1400 hours and he is still blocking the container; I will now have to pay extra costs because of your selfish stupidity.’

The angry note read: “Parking next to a bulging container due for pick-up today cost me a lot of time and money.” At the bottom, the owner of the container warned the driver never to park in front of his house again.

However, people on social media are divided about who is right and who is wrong.

One person wrote, “It’s not illegal to park in front of someone’s property.”

Another added: “People who think they own the road in front of their house are frankly hilarious.”

People on social media are divided on whether the container owner is right or not.

Some people pointed out that the duct tape that is on the car window and windshield can cause damage.

One said, “If that tape took the clear coat off my car, I’d fucking do anything.”

Another added: “I would knock on his property to inform him to remove that tape… the ground for criminal damage is if it f***s with the paint.”

Others pointed out that the posters pasted on the windshield and windshield of the car could damage the fur.

Others showed sympathy for the homeowner and agreed that the driver should have parked in a more considerate manner.

One woman said, ‘They have a point to be honest, if it’s a ramp, if they’re a health worker on call, someone could be in big trouble by the time they get there.’

Another man added, “How about not texting and parking in front of someone’s driveway?”

Others felt sorry for the container owner, saying the driver was wrong because he parked in an awkward position. The homeowner said booking the skip reminder cost hundreds of pounds.

Selina Flowers on Facebook said: ‘People really need to be more mindful when parking their car, park where you want as long as it’s legal, but being aware of your surroundings is a common courtesy.

“Now they have a bill for painting.”

Kevin Foster added: ‘Why not give the car owner the bill from the container company for the so-called extra money it has cost the home owner.

“Normally it’s a fee for collecting the container, if the car can’t pick it up, it’s not the homeowner’s fault, but the car owner blocking it.”

Some called on the car owner to foot the bill for the “bulging container” reminder, while others said people should know better where to park.

Some found the situation laughable.

One woman said, “Nothing could make me so embarrassingly angry.”

Another man added: ‘Should have just put it in the dumpster, probably where all Corsas belong to be honest.

“I’m slightly disappointed that he didn’t run out of toner in the printer and then printed some more to tell the person they now owe him the toner and fuel to go to the store and buy it.”