Vast majority of Great Pacific Garbage Patch’s plastics come from overfishing in just FIVE countries

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Most of the huge floating ‘garbage’ piece of plastic in the Pacific comes from overfishing in two countries — Japan and China — new research reveals.

Scientists analyzed 573 kilograms of dry hard plastic waste they collected in 2019 with help from The Ocean Cleanup organization and found that more than a quarter of the fragments came from “abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear” (known as ALDFG).

This category includes things like oyster spacers, eel traps, lobster and fish tags, along with plastic floats and buoys.

“Here we show that most of the floating plastics in the subtropical current in the North Pacific can be traced back to five industrialized fishing countries,” data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues wrote.

Most of the huge floating ‘garbage’ piece of plastic in the Pacific comes from overfishing in two countries – Japan and China – new research reveals

Scientists analyzed 573 kilograms of dry hard plastic waste they collected in 2019 with help from The Ocean Cleanup organization

Of the 232 plastic objects examined by researchers with clues to their origin, about two-thirds were made in Japan or China.

Another ten percent was made in South Korea, 6.5 percent came from the United States, 5.6 percent from Taiwan, and 4.7 percent came from Canada.

Every country has a high demand for fish and a thriving industry.

The researchers then used computer models to simulate how the debris ended up in the patch — eventually finding that a plastic fragment was ten times more likely to have come from fishing activities than on land.

‘Oceanic resources such as inputs from fisheries have been widely attributed to about half a million tons’ [of plastic waste] per year, but this estimate, which has been cited repeatedly over the years, was misinterpreted from an initial study in the 1970s,” the authors write in their paper published today in the journal Scientific Reports.

Of the 232 plastic objects examined by researchers with clues to their origin, about two-thirds were made in Japan or China. Another ten percent was made in South Korea, 6.5 percent came from the United States, 5.6 percent from Taiwan, and 4.7 percent came from Canada

“Greater transparency of the fishing industry and enhanced cooperation between countries to regulate and control the production of ALDFG would help reduce emissions from the ‘other tap’ of ocean plastic”

“No more recent, more reliable estimate has been made since then.”

About half of what they analyzed is from the twentieth century, but one buoy apparently dates from 1966.

“These five countries were not recognized as major contributors to land-based plastic emissions into the ocean, but instead were identified as major fishing nations in the North Pacific,” the authors write.

“Greater transparency of the fishing industry and enhanced cooperation between countries to regulate and control the production of ALDFG would help reduce emissions from the ‘other tap’ of ocean plastic.”

The entire marine landfill, otherwise known as the Pacific garbage dump, contains an estimated 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.