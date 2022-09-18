Vasectomies to become a thing of the past as scientists say contraceptive jab for men is a year away

<!–

Getting “the cut” could be a thing of the past as scientists say a contraceptive that lasts ten years could soon be available to men.

The Jabben – called Risug – could be ready within 12 months.

Developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, the injection has completed its final trials.

It is considered better than a vasectomy as it would be less painful and it is also reversible.

But British researchers looking at how likely the jab is to be accepted in this country said many men may be hesitant.

Dr. Amanda Wilson, a public health psychologist at De Montfort University, told the British Science Festival in Leicester that research had found men were very reluctant to get the jab.

She said the trend towards men getting vasectomy is declining and the hesitancy around the injection may reflect this. Dr. Wilson said: ‘For a male pill we are still looking at between 30 and 50 years, but Risug is the closest male contraceptive to market. But we are seeing a significant decrease in vasectomies.’

She told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘Scientists don’t know why. But until we get the social acceptance of vasectomy up globally, there won’t be that much social acceptance for Risug.’

Risug is a gel which damages the tail of individual sperm and prevents them from fertilizing an egg.

The procedure can be reversed with an injection of water and baking soda. However, sterilization procedures in general for both men and women have declined in recent years.

In 2010-11, 19,510 vasectomies were carried out in NHS hospitals, which by 2020-21 had fallen to 4,486 – a drop of 77 per cent.

Sterilizations of women in NHS hospitals have also fallen from 15,189 in 2010-11 to 7,665 in 2020-21 – a 50 per cent drop.

The creators of Risug, which stands for Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance, say the plug allows men to be more spontaneous than when using condoms.

The contraceptive uses a polymer called styrene-maleic anhydride, which coats the spermatic canal. The chemical was originally used to coat pipes in rural water systems in India, where it was found to kill bacteria.

Experiments on rabbits, rats and monkeys showed that it had a similar effect on sperm cells. Risug has conducted several human clinical trials in India and is awaiting approval from the medical authorities there.

In the US, a male contraceptive called Vasalgel, which works in a similar way, is being developed.

Dr. Wilson said: ‘I think women would find it a real advantage if they didn’t have to worry about their partner taking a pill. It’s a little more peace of mind.’

An advantage of the jab is that it is not based on hormones. Attempts to develop a male birth control pill based on sex hormones have previously run into problems due to side effects in men, including acne and mood swings – both common side effects of birth control pills for women.