Varsity Blues mastermind Rick Singer arrives at court to be convicted of student bribery scandal

Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, has arrived in court to be sentenced.

Singer was the ringleader of the scam, which came to light four years ago and sued Hollywood stars, including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

He immediately pleaded guilty to, among other things, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to launder money, offenses that can carry sentences of up to 20 years.

Singer, who now lives modestly in a Florida trailer park, instead agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation of the wealthy parents who used his services.

Rick Singer will arrive at court in Boston for sentencing on Wednesday, January 4. Prosecutors are recommending six years in prison

Now he faces six years in prison and fines totaling $20 million.

His lawyers have begged for mercy and asked the judge to put him on probation.

In the scam, Singer took bribes of up to $500,000 from desperate parents who wanted their children to attend some of the country’s top schools.

Through his contacts at universities like USC and in SAT test centers and boards, he got the kids in.

Some, like Loughlin’s two daughters, pretended to be elite athletes in sports they had never tried. Singer vouched for them in their applications.

Others weren’t even aware of their parents’ involvement in their college admissions—they would take their SAT exam at locations where the test administrator or proctor was on Singer’s payroll.

After they filled in their answers, the proctor changed them to make sure they were correct.